Cowboys have other free-agent concerns besides Dak Prescott

The Dallas Cowboys will have a ton of questions to answer this free-agency season. Currently, the team has 17 players set to hit the unrestricted market. This is in addition to five ERFA/RFA as well. While Dak Prescott will be the center of attention, the team does have a decision to make on its other tenured players.

Todd Archer of ESPN recently broke down a list of players the Cowboys should bring back, and others who may not be worth the risk. Here is what he had to say about offensive players Joe Looney and Blake Bell.

Joe Looney, OL: This might be their toughest call because of what Looney means in the locker room. He started 12 games at center, but Tyler Biadasz, a fourth-round draft pick in 2020, seems pegged for that job in 2021. If they can get Looney back on a similar one-year deal like last season, then they should do it. Keep him. Blake Bell, TE: The Cowboys liked what he brought to the offense beyond 11 catches for 110 yards. He’s a solid blocker who can bring some versatility. Blake Jarwin will be back from a knee injury that cost him all but one game last season. Dalton Schultz had a breakout season in 2020. Maybe it makes some sense to run it back with the same three guys, plus rookie Sean McKeon. Keep him.

When it came to players like Andy Dalton, Noah Brown and Cameron Erving, Archer believes it’s not in the interest of either side to make a deal.

On the defensive-side of the ball, the breakdown came down to the team’s ability to take risks. Linebackers seemed to be favored more, than those within the secondary position.

Aldon Smith, LB: The Cowboys passed on a chance to trade Smith last season to the Seattle Seahawks, which made it seem like he would for sure be back in 2021. But he did not close the season as fast as he started and dealt with a knee injury for a good portion of the year. Considering his five-year layoff, he probably played too much in 2020, which wasn’t his fault. It’s a tough call that depends on price. Keep him. Sean Lee, LB: Like Crawford, he might make the decision for the Cowboys relatively easy by retiring. Lee, 34, has thought about it the past couple of years, but late last season he sounded like somebody who wanted to give it another run. Leighton Vander Esch is coming off two straight seasons of injuries. Jaylon Smith has not lived up to expectations. Would one more year at a smaller salary make sense, especially considering Lee’s leadership value? Keep him.

Other names that fit the “keeping” category included Long-Snapper L.P. Ladouceur, LB Joe Thomas and cornerback Jourdan Lewis. Some of the major factors for the decision included: financial stability and level of production.

There is no doubt Prescott will be the center of attention this offseason, but it is worth consideration that Dallas takes a look at their other big names.

