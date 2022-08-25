Cowboys OT Tyron Smith sidelined ‘indefinitely’ with hamstring injury

The Dallas Cowboys received some unwelcome news on Wednesday when offensive tackle Tyron Smith limped off the field after suffering a lower-body injury at practice. The news got worse in the hours after the injury. According to reports out of Dallas, Smith suffered a torn hamstring that will sideline him “indefinitely,” and could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season.

Todd Archer, who covers the Cowboys for ESPN, reported on the news late Wednesday night. According to Archer, Smith suffered a severe injury to his left hamstring:

Tyron Smith suffered a severe injury to his left hamstring in Wednesday’s practice that could cost him multiple months of the 2022 season, sources tell me and @AdamSchefter. More reviews to fully determine the severity are planned for Thursday. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 25, 2022

The injury comes as the Cowboys are reworking their offensive line for the 2022 season. With La’el Collins now in Cincinnati with the Bengals, and Connor Williams in Miami with the Dolphins, the organization need to find replacements at left guard and right tackle as training camp began.

Dallas added Tyler Smith in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft, but Smith has spent the bulk of training camp at left guard, battling with Connor McGovern to replace Williams at that spot.

Terence Steele and Josh Ball are battling for the right tackle spot. Fifth-round selection Matt Waletzko suffered a shoulder injury at the start of training camp and was thought to be lost for the season, but returned to practice Wednesday having decided to delay surgery for the recurring shoulder injury.

With the Smith news, Dallas might need every option up front.

