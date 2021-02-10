Cowboys’ original Big Cat: Rayfield Wright’s winding road to Canton and beyond

Fans don’t know the offensive linemen, the saying goes, unless they screw up.

Sometimes the best offensive linemen in the sport’s history don’t really register with the average fan. Even in the world of professional football, in the very buildings where they ply their punishing trade, they can be easily overlooked while the teammates they protect and block for get all the glory.

The Dallas Cowboys have boasted some legendary offensive linemen in their six-decade history. Superstars like Staubach, Aikman, Romo, Prescott, Dorsett, Smith, and Elliott might not be what they are without their big beefeaters up front. Despite a roster packed with playmakers, for example, the Cowboys of the ’90s don’t win three Super Bowls in four years without the front five who made up “The Great Wall of Dallas.”

Twenty-two names are forever immortalized in AT&T Stadium’s Ring of Honor. But even here, where the history of O-line play is as rich and storied as anyplace in the league, only one offensive lineman resides next to those other legends. And while he played in an era when few of today’s fans got the chance to see him, there is only one Rayfield Wright.

From not making the team to NFL draft pick

Aug 5, 2017; Canton, OH, USA; Dallas Cowboys former tackle Rayfield Wright enters the stadium for the Professional Football HOF enshrinement ceremonies at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Canton, Ohio is about 700 miles from the town of Griffin, Georgia. But it might as well be a million. Because that's how far the road to the Pro Football Hall of Fame would have seemed to anyone who knew Larry Rayfield Wright as he grew up there in the 1950s. Raised by his mother and grandmother in a house without heat or electricity, Wright was a good student and an Eagle Scout. But it was on the basketball court that he made a name for himself. A 6-foot-6 letterman, Wright was big and tall and athletically gifted enough to receive a scholarship offer from tiny Fort Valley State University, just an hour away. But Wright soon learned that the scholarship was an athletics scholarship, not a basketball scholarship. In order to fund his education, Wright was expected to play football, too. Except he hadn't even made his high school team. Fort Valley's football coach, Stan Lomax, made Wright quit his summer job at a nearby mill in order to prep for the Wildcats' season. Lomax tried Wright first at free safety, then moved him to punter, defensive end, and tight end. Wright evolved into an All-Conference star in both sports. After his junior year, he was drafted by the NBA's Cincinnati Royals (who would eventually become the Sacramento Kings), but Wright told the club he wouldn't leave school early. In 1967, after finishing his degree, Wright was a seventh-round selection by the NFL's Cowboys, who had just begun to scout small and historically-Black colleges. In Dallas, Gil Brandt signed the 21-year-old Wright, fresh off the first plane ride of his life to get there, to a three-year contract for the grand sum of $55,000. Wright received a $10,000 signing bonus. And a Pontiac Bonneville.

'I never played tackle before:' A move to OL launches a legend

https://twitter.com/Gil_Brandt/status/761274411567550464 Wright experienced plenty more growing pains, even after being drafted by Dallas. For starters, there was his position on the field. Wright is today the only offensive lineman in the Cowboys Ring of Honor, but he spent his first three years with the team as a tight end. And a backup tight end to boot. Wearing jersey No. 85, Wright didn't catch a single pass in his rookie campaign, but he was there for the infamous NFL Championship Game in Green Bay now known as "The Ice Bowl." In 1968, he played some defensive end, got a new number- 67- and logged his first reception as a tight end, a fifteen-yard touchdown catch from Don Meredith versus the Eagles at the old Cotton Bowl. Of the play, Meredith would joke, "Hell, Rayfield, I wasn't throwing you the ball. You're so damn tall you just got in the way!" But of ultimately far more importance to his playing career than that score, it was 1968 when Wright also started to see some time at offensive tackle, at the suggestion of Coach Tom Landry. "I looked at him with amazement, because I never played tackle before in my life," Wright recalled in a Virginia newspaper piece many years later. "I said, 'Coach, are you sure?' He said, 'Yeah, you'll make a good tackle.'" Wright made the second- and final- reception of his career the following season, in 1969. By then he had switched jerseys yet again, to the number that would make him famous, 70. His third pro season saw Wright make his first start on the offensive line, subbing for an injured Ralph Neely. Lining up across from Wright that day? Rams defensive end Deacon Jones, of the vaunted Fearsome Foursome and one of the nastiest, hardest hitters to ever suit up in the league. The story goes that Wright was given a quick scouting report of Jones before the game. Told that his opponent was "big, mean, and strong," Wright replied, "Well, so am I." At one point early in the contest, Jones sought to intimidate the fresh face across the line from him.

"Hey, boy," Jones growled. "Do your mama know you're out here?"

On the ensuing snap, Jones swatted at Wright's head. The violent shot to his helmet knocked Wright out cold.

"It was as if I'd just been hit in the head by a baseball bat," he would say in a 2014 New York Times article.

In an era when players were expected to shake out the cobwebs after such a blow and get back to the huddle, Wright did. And he held his own against the future Hall of Famer for the rest of the afternoon.

He won the game ball that November day, and Landry named him the starter at right tackle before the next season began.

'If he got beat, I don't remember it:' Anchoring a championship team

Jan 23, 1972, Los Angeles, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; NFC tackle Rayfield Wright (70) of the Dallas Cowboys on the sidelines during the 1972 Pro Bowl at the Los Angeles Coliseum. The AFC defeated the NFC 26-13. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-USA TODAY Sports

Wright's establishment as a fixture on the Dallas offensive line coincided with the team's first rise to glory in the early '70s. He earned the first of six straight Pro Bowl nods and the first of three consecutive first-team All-Pro honors for his play in 1971. That '71 squad is often regarded as the most talented to play under Landry, and the numbers make it hard to dispute. The team went 11-3 and led the league in scoring, tallying an incredible 62 points more than the next closest offense. The Cowboys' roster that season boasted no fewer than ten future Hall of Famers, and two more who have made the organization's Ring of Honor. They went on to beat Miami 24-3 in Super Bowl VI, the franchise's first championship. Nicknamed "Big Cat" for his combination of size and athleticism (a full generation before Leon Lett), Wright was the anchor of the line that protected Craig Morton and Roger Staubach. "He was absolutely the best," Staubach recalled. "Rayfield was a big, strong guy that was able to transfer his size and strength from tight end to tackle. He also had such quick feet that he was able to deal with some of the faster defensive ends and even the linebacker blitzes. If he got beat, I don't remember it." https://twitter.com/CowboysBlitzNFL/status/900349410269253633 Few ever beat Wright. Men like Jack Youngblood, Carl Eller, and L.C. Greenwood, the greatest pass rushers of the day, all placed Wright among the best they ever faced. The Hall of Famer Eller once said, "An all-day fight with Rayfield Wright definitely is not my idea of a pleasant Sunday afternoon." By the mid-'70s, Wright was a star, and he took full advantage of the off-the-field perks that wearing the Cowboys star offered. He, teammate Harvey Martin, and Steelers defensive lineman "Mean Joe" Greene were the celebrity owners behind a downtown Dallas nightclub called Balls, described as a "swanky, offbeat type place with plenty of loud music on the jukebox and a live jazz group every Sunday... a real trip." But the real trip, in fact, was just beginning for Wright, and he had a long way yet to go.

'Things that happen are going to happen:' Witness to history from the OL trenches

Jan 16, 1972; New Orleans, LA, USA; FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys tackle Rayfield Wright (70) and guard Blaine Nye (61) on the field against the Miami Dolphins during Super Bowl VI at Tulane Stadium. The Cowboys defeated Dolphins 24-3. Mandatory Credit: Dick Raphael-USA TODAY Sports

Wright and his offensive linemates helped the Cowboys finish in the top ten in scoring every single year of the 1970s, and they blocked for the first five 1,000-yard rushers in Dallas history. And as the Cowboys found greater and repeated postseason success during that decade, Wright found himself on the field for several of the franchise's signature moments. Late December, 1975. Drew Pearson's famous "Hail Mary" catch had just bounced the Vikings out of the playoffs, and bedlam had erupted at Metropolitan Stadium. Irate purple-clad fans who believed their team had been robbed began pelting the field with whatever they could throw. An official was knocked out by a flying whiskey bottle as players, coaches, and those on the sidelines sought cover. Minnesota native Verne Lundquist was nearly caught up in the melee until Wright threw his own cold-weather cape over the broadcaster. "Little buddy," Wright said to the Cowboys media veteran as he escorted him to safety, "Why don't you let Big Cat take care of you as we walk off the field?" https://twitter.com/NFL_Journal/status/1257711594320117772 Wright had another colorful on-the-field encounter moments a few weeks later, this one coming at Super Bowl X in Miami and chronicled in Joe Nick Patoski's book, The Dallas Cowboys: The Outrageous History of the Biggest, Loudest, Most Hated, Best Loved Football Team in America. Just moments before the opening whistle, a cowboy-hat-wearing woman later reported to be an exotic dancer ran onto the field and handed Wright a silver chain with a horseshoe on it. "This will give you good luck," the woman told him. Wright tossed the jewelry. "I don't believe in things like that," he said afterward. "I'm not superstitious. Things that happen are going to happen." Perhaps he should have held on to the good luck charm. Wright and the Cowboys offensive line had an uncharacteristically bad outing against the Steel Curtain defense, allowing Staubach to be sacked seven times en route to a 21-17 loss. Wright and the Cowboys went back to Super Bowl XII, which they won. They made it to Super Bowl XIII, Wright's fifth, which the team lost. But then they fell in the division round the following year. A noticeable decline had started. After thirteen exemplary seasons of leading the club to unprecedented success, Wright came to a sobering realization. The Big Cat wasn't quite as quick anymore. He left the team after the 1979 season. He admitted decades later that his decision came, in part, because "of his growing inability to understand the team's plays." It was an early road sign of serious trouble to come for Wright.

'A big fight within myself:' Gold jacket in the Hall, black holes in the memory

Unknown Date & Location, USA, FILE PHOTO; Dallas Cowboys tackle (70) Rayfield Wright on the bench. Mandatory Credit: Tony Tomsic-USA TODAY NETWORK

In retirement, the accolades continued for Wright. The Cowboys' 25th Anniversary Team. The Georgia Sports Hall of Fame. The NFL All-Time Super Bowl Team. The Texas Black Sports Hall of Fame. A road named for him on campus at Fort Valley State. The Texas Sports Hall of Fame. The NFL's All-Decade Team of the 1970s. He was named to the Cowboys Ring of Honor in 2004, still the only offensive lineman so lauded. His 2006 installation in the Pro Football Hall of Fame was perhaps overshadowed at the time by flashier classmates like Troy Aikman, Warren Moon, and John Madden. But Wright's enshrinement speech remains one of the most powerful ever given on the steps of Canton. Stan Lomax, the Fort Valley State coach who made him quit a summer job to play football, introduced him to the stage that day. While Wright came out on the winning end of most opponents he tangled with during his playing days, his retirement has been marked by a much longer and tougher battle with an unrelenting adversary. Rayfield Wright was diagnosed with dementia in 2012. "Sometimes, I walk into the kitchen and forget why I went there," he told the New York Times. "I've gotten into several car accidents because of seizures. Totaled two cars. My memory is not good. There's a big fight within myself." He told no one for years, even though the disease had started to impact his busy schedule of personal appearances, motivational talks, and philanthropy work. He stopped driving. He quit a banking job because math had become too difficult. He had to limit speaking engagements and interviews. He skipped attending 2011's Super Bowl XLV at AT&T Stadium for fear of having a seizure in public. "You don't want people to look at you any differently," he said. "When you've been at the top of the NFL, you don't want people to know. You're supposed to be tough and invincible. So if something's wrong with you, you try to hide it. Which is exactly what I did." Just like that very first head-slap from Deacon Jones, which Wright- much later- realized was probably his first concussion. There were more. Many more. "So many," he would estimate, "that I couldn’t even count them." https://twitter.com/ProFootballHOF/status/1297602003053371392 Wright was one of a host of retired NFL players- and several high-profile Cowboys- to file a 2012 lawsuit accusing the league of ignoring a link between concussions and permanent brain injuries. At the time of the 2014 Times piece, one of the greatest and most decorated linemen in NFL history was making less than $2,500 per month, including $82.20 in pension from the league. "These young players, they have no idea what's in store for them," Wright said. "They don't know." Wright now knows what was waiting at the end of that long road out of smalltown Georgia. He says he wouldn't have taken a different path, but he jokes that if golf had been an option in Griffin back then, he might have played that instead. In his Hall of Fame enshrinement speech, he cited a poem that he often used during his motivational talks. "I learned a poem in the eighth grade entitled The Road Not Taken. It's about two roads. One was well-traveled, the other was grassy and wanted wear. Through this poem, I discovered that life would give me choices. It was recognizing those choices that proved to be the greatest challenge. Looking back, my instinct was to always take the easy road. But the easy road never came my way." At 75, Rayfield Wright is still on the road. And it's still not easy. This offseason, Cowboys Wire is reaching back into the archives in a series called Stars of the Cowboys' Past. We'll re-acquaint readers with some of the franchise's players who may not be household names, the lesser-known stars who have still shone brightly during the 60-year history of America's Team. 1/13: Larry Cole 1/28: Eddie LeBaron You can suggest future Stars of the Cowboys' Past by following Todd on Twitter at @ToddBrock24f7.

