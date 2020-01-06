Cowboys opt for win-now approach

Sometimes, the things said by Cowboys owner Jerry Jones can be taken at face value.

Last month, Jones threw water on the perception that he’ll pursue Oklahoma’s Lincoln Riley or some other college coach.

“College coaches coming directly into [NFL] head coach have the lowest percentage rate of success as opposed to coming from coordinators,” Jones said. “You pay a price for somebody to get up to date.”

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The message was clear: Jones would be looking for a coach with NFL experience, and NFL success. And that’s what he got with Mike McCarthy, a former Packers coach who won a Super Bowl in the house that Jerry built. McCarthy also has a record of 7-3 against the Cowboys, beating Jason Garrett in a pair of division-round games.

McCarthy gets a job in which he’ll have something less than full input in the crafting of the roster, but how much input did he have in Green Bay? Former G.M. Ted Thompson gave McCarthy little help; the Cowboys will be far more willing to get McCarthy what he needs.

And even with Jerry and Stephen Jones running the show, the Dallas Cowboys are still The Dallas Cowboys. Despite 25 years and counting since the team’s last appearance in the NFC Championship game, they draw tens of thousands of fans, millions of viewers, and more attention than most teams.