Cowboys open as Week 4 favorites over fading Washington

Can they make it three in a row? Left for dead after an offensive debacle in the season and home opener against the Tampa Bay Bucs, the Dallas Cowboys are riding a two-game winning streak into Week 4. Following Monday night’s 23-16 win over the New York Giants, the Cowboys are sitting pretty and heading into their second-straight divisional matchup. They will return to AT&T Stadium to take on Ron Rivera’s Washington Commanders.

Both teams fortunes have been reversed since the opener, with Washington losing their last two games and in inglorious fashion. Their offensive line is leaking and quarterback Carson Wentz is not responding well to adversity. The defense hasn’t been much to write home about either but as everyone knows, divisional battles can reverse trends with no warning.

Opening Point Spread: Cowboys -3.5

Relying on Tipico’s odds, the Cowboys are home favorites, but not by much. Many people feel that home-field advantage is an automatic three points before a spread is adjusted for the quality of the team. That isn’t always the case. Based on historical trends, some team’s home-field advantage is adjusted up or down.

When reading spreads, the team that is favored is referred to as “giving points.” In other words, if the Cowboys were to give away 4.5 points, this game would be seen as an even match. Dallas is 3.5-point favorites, so in order to win a bet they have to win by at least four points and conversely, if Washington loses by two or three points, or wins outright, a bet on the Commanders is a winning one.

The Commanders are referred to as +3.5.

Spread History in 2022

The Cowboys were +2.5 home dogs to the Bucs on opening weekend and lost 19-3. They were +7 home underdogs to the Bengals on Sunday, and won 20-17. They were +1 road dogs to New York and won 23-16.

Dallas is now 2-1 against the spread.

The Commanders were -3 home favorites over Jacksonville and won 28-22. They went on the road and were slight -0.5 faves against Detroit and lost 36-27. Last week they were +5.5 against Philadelphia in Philly and got beatdown 24-8.

Story continues

Washington is now 1-2 against the spread.

Over/Under opens at 42.5

Monday’s game was tied for the lowest O/U of Week 3, but this week is a little better. There are two other games with the same opening total, and three games predicting less total points.

The Over/Under is the guesstimate of the total amount of points to be scored by both teams.

For instance if the final score of Sunday’s game ended up being 24-20, then an Over bet would win because 44 total points were scored. If the final score was 42-0, then the Under bet would win based on a total of 42 points being scored.

Over/Under History in 2022

Week 1’s total was set at 50 but the teams only managed 22 total points. Week 2’s game against Cincinnati was projected to reach 42 but only hit 37. Week 3’s game against New York started out at 39.5 but ended up at 38.5. The total was 39. The expectations for the Cowboys’ games are evening out.

Meanwhile Washington’s totals were over, over and under; Vegas is still trying to figure them out.

Cowboys Money Line is currently set for -170, Washington +145

The Money Line is a simple win-or-lose bet. If someone thinks one team will win, but they don’t want to give or take any points, they bet on them “straight up.”

If someone bets on a favorite the ML will be negative, an underdog, positive. All bets are spoken of in terms of wagering an even $100.

So if someone were to wager $100 on the Commanders to win outright, then they would get their $100 back, plus $145 in profit.

The Cowboys ML is set to -170. So it would take someone betting $170 in order win an additional $100.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire