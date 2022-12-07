Cowboys open Tyron Smith’s practice window

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said last Sunday that the team planned to have left tackle Tyron Smith back at practice this week and nothing derailed that over the last few days.

The Cowboys officially designated Smith to return from injured reserve on Wednesday. Smith can now practice for the next 21 days and he can be activated at any point in that window.

Smith had surgery in August to repair an avulsion fracture to his left knee and went on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players. Jones did not rule out the possibility of Smith playing this weekend against the Texans, but further word isn’t likely to come until closer to Sunday.

Rookie Tyler Smith has been playing left tackle and the Cowboys plan to move him inside to left guard oncer the veteran is ready to return to the lineup.

