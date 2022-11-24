Cowboys open second half with a touchdown drive to take 14-13 lead

The first time the Cowboys had the lead, it lasted only 5:27. They will try to make this one hold up.

The Cowboys opened the second half with a 14-play, 75-yard touchdown drive, eating up the first 7:39 of the third quarter. Dalton Schultz scored on a 15-yard touchdown pass from Dak Prescott.

Prescott now is 14-of-21 for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

The Cowboys overcame two false starts in the drive and now have nine penalties for 57 yards. They benefited from a defensive holding penalty called on Darnay Holmes.

Holmes was cited for holding CeeDee Lamb on a long incompletion, but it did not appear on replay that he held. The penalty delivered an automatic first down to the Cowboys, who faced a third-and-seven at the Giants 37.

Ezekiel Elliott has led the team’s ground game today with 10 carries for 82 yards, while Tony Pollard has only 40 yards on 14 carries.

