Cowboys open 21-day window for Fehoko, Harper; add CB to practice squad

Even if they keep winning playoff games, the Cowboys are running out of days in what will constitute their 2022 season. But a trio of young players is looking to make the most of the late opportunity, perhaps even getting into some postseason action.

The Cowboys on Thursday opened the 21-day practice windows for wide receiver Simi Fehoko and linebacker Devin Harper, allowing them to return to work with the team and possibly be added to the 53-man roster within the next three weeks.

Fehoko, in his second year out of Stanford, recorded three catches in five game appearances this season before suffering a shoulder injury in practice just before the Week 6 contest at Philadelphia. He’s been on injured reserve since then.

Harper is in his rookie campaign, a sixth-round draft pick out of Oklahoma State. He saw special teams snaps over the Cowboys’ first three games of 2022 as he tried to work his way into the team’s talented linebacker corps. He was placed on IR in late October after dealing with an Achilles issue.

The Cowboys opened the practice windows for WR Simi Fehoko and LB Devin Harper, who have been on injured reserve. In addition to signing K Tristan Vizcaino to the practice squad, the Cowboys added CB Sheldrick Redwine, too. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) January 19, 2023

The Cowboys also welcomed a new man to the practice squad, signing defensive back Sheldrick Redwine on Thursday. A fourth-round pick of the Browns in the 2019 draft, the former safety out of the University of Miami then had stints with the Jets, Panthers, Dolphins, and Colts, mostly on those clubs’ practice squads.

He has eight NFL starts over 33 games, with an interception recorded in 2020.

To make room for Redwine, cornerback Mackensie Alexander was moved to the practice squad’s injured list. The veteran had been signed in December and saw just a handful of defensive snaps against the Eagles in Week 16.

Story continues

List

6 things to know about the challenge 49ers present the Cowboys

List

Cowboys could use more of this version of Michael Gallup

List

Cowboys News: How to beat Brock, Bosa stock, Sunday's ref ... rocks?

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire