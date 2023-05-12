Cowboys open -2.5 at Giants in Week 1, favored in 12 games in 2023

Are the Dallas Cowboys on their way to another 12-5 season? That could be the case if the early betting lines for 2023 are accurate. Draft Kings has published their opening line for all 272 games on the NFL schedule and has the Cowboys favored in 12 of their contests under fourth-year head coach Mike McCarthy.

If this were to be the case, it would be the first time since the early 1990s when Dallas finished with 12 wins in three straight seasons. That run came after their third Super Bowl win and included Lombardis four and five. Dallas has finished with the same record in three straight seasons twice since then, winning only five games each year from 2000 through 2002 under Dave Campo and eight games from 2011 through 2013 under Jason Garrett.

In 2022, Dallas finished with double-digit wins in back-to-back years for the first time since a six-year run from 1991 through 1996 under Jimmy Johnson. A seven-year run from 1975 through 1981 was interrupted by the nine-game strike season of 1982 (Dallas again won double-digit games in 1983). They also had a six-year streak from 1968 through 1973. Both of those came under the incomparable Tom Landry.

An interesting tidbit lies in these factoids. Every streak of at least three consecutive seasons of double-digit wins included a Super Bowl win.

Here’s a look at each of the weekly early odds.

Week 1 @ NY Giants, -2.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 2 vs New York Jets, -1

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 3 @ Arizona Cardinals, -6.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 4 vs New England Patriots, -3.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 5 @ San Francisco 49ers, +2

Our Prediction: Push

Week 6 @ Los Angeles Chargers, +1

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright as underdogs

Week 8 vs Los Angeles Rams, -6

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 9 @ Philadelphia Eagles, +3

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright as underdogs

Week 10 vs New York Giants, -4.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Weel 11 @ Carolina Panthers, -3.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 12 vs Washington Commanders, -5.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 13 vs Seattle Seahawks, -3.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys lose as favored team

Week 14 vs Philadelphia Eagles, -1

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 15 @ Buffalo Bills, +4

Our Prediction: Cowboys win as underdogs

Week 16 @ Miami Dolphins, +1.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys lose, fail to cover

Week 17 vs Detroit Lions, -2.5

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

Week 18 @ Washington Commanders, -3

Our Prediction: Cowboys win outright and cover

