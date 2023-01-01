Cowboys only team to have achieved this statistical feat so far

“Beyond CeeDee Lamb they do not have a whole lot in terms of big time skill position players…” Agree or disagree with @GregCosell take on the Cowboys? pic.twitter.com/CRMk4R8Afl — Ross Tucker Podcast (@RossTuckerPod) December 30, 2022

There’s been a bunch of talk recently about the quality of the Cowboys’ skill players. Does Dallas have the necessary talent to make waves in the NFL playoffs? One recent mesh point was when Greg Cossell joined the Ross Tucker podcast to discuss, among other things, the Cowboys’ lack of skill position talent.

In the video, Cosell was defending quarterback Dak Prescott’s abilities and speaking to how many of his interceptions are not his fault. But in doing so, he claims that CeeDee Lamb is really the only quality skill position player at Prescott’s disposal. That’s patently false. Dallas’ distribution of production is actually among the best, if not the best, in the league.

The Super Producers

Entering the majority of Week 17 games, there are only seven NFL players who have over 1,500 yards from scrimmage; none of them are Cowboys.

Raiders running back Josh Jacobs leads the way with 1,908 yards. Derrick Henry was in the running for the overall title with 1,808 before sitting out Thursday’s game and Justin Jefferson leads all receivers with 1,780 yards (all receiving).

Tyreek Hill, Saquon Barkley, Christian McCaffrey and Nick Chubb round out this group of players with Austin Ekeler (1,406) and Dalvin Cook (1,387) having realistic shots to join them this weekend.

Dallas doesn’t have any players in this grouping, but here’s where it gets interesting.

The Elite Producers

There are 15 players with at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage and another five who have at least 1,200 and an expected shot to cross the threshold in Week 17.

Of those 20 players, only five teams have two players on this list.

Dallas is one of those five.

Dallas (Pollard: 1,358, Lamb: 1,354)

Las Vegas (Jacobs: 1,908, Adams: 1,289)

Miami (Hill: 1,662, Waddle: 1,277)

Minnesota (Jefferson: 1,780, Cook: 1,387)

Philadelphia (Brown: 1,304, Sanders: 1,253)

Tony Pollard, who sat out Week 17, leads the Cowboys with 1,358 yards from scrimmage and is currently ranked 10th overall. Thank ranking will assuredly drop, but he’ll likely still be Top 15.

Right behind him, currently at No. 11 is WR CeeDee Lamb, with 1,354 yards from scrimmage.

Supporting Cast

So Cosell somehow missed a player who is Top 10 in yards in the league as a viable weapon for Prescott. Fine, but that’s not where the conversation ends.

Dallas has the best supporting cast among the five teams which have an elite yardage pair.

There are just six teams that have at least 5 skill players (non-QBs) over 500 yards thus far:

Buffalo

Cincinnati

Cleveland

Dallas

Kansas City

Los Angeles Chargers

Buffalo and Philadelphia would make this list if QBs were included, but I prefer to look at QB rushing yards as an add-on to their passing stats.

The Cowboys stand alone

Dallas is the only team on both lists; having two players over 1,300 yards from scrimmage while having three other players all over 500 yards from scrimmage.

Pollard: 1,358

Lamb: 1,354

Ezekiel Elliott: 958

Noah Brown: 545

Dalton Schultz: 544

