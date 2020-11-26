Cowboys OL Zack Martin leaves game vs. Washington with calf injury
Cowboys OL Zack Martin leaves game vs. Washington with calf injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington
The Dallas Cowboys entered Thursday's game against the Washington Football Team already thin along the offensive line. After their first drive, the group got even thinner.
All-Pro lineman Zack Martin, who moved over from his natural right guard position to right tackle, was forced to exit the game in the first quarter with an apparent calf injury.
Martin limped off the field and immediately was helped into the locker room. Dallas quickly ruled him out for the remainder of the game.
Two offensive linemen went down on the Cowboys' first drive of the game, including All-Pro Zack Martin. pic.twitter.com/krO2dMcl0a
— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) November 26, 2020
The injury to Martin came just a handful of plays after tackle Cameron Erving exited with his own knee injury. Erving is questionable to return, according to the team.
It's worth noting that Dallas is already down multiple offensive linemen, as both starting tackles -- Tyron Smith and La'el Collins, are on injured reserve.