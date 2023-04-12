Cowboys reserve OL Matt Farniok could be in the LG equation

The Cowboys’ recent moves and statements have made their offensive line one of the more interesting position groups heading into the 2023 season. With 2022 starter Connor McGovern off to Buffalo, the Cowboys starting left guard position is up for grabs in 2023.

Statements from Jerry Jones indicate Dallas would prefer to keep both Smiths at tackle with Steele working behind them in a depth role. Subsequent statements from the team indicated Steele could potentially see cross-training inside or various other internal candidates could be possible solutions to replace McGovern at LG.

As discussed previously, the most likely solution at LG looks like a rookie draft pick. It explains why Jones initially said Steele would be the swing tackle instead of arranging the current roster to get the five best linemen on the field together.

Jones presumably envisions Dallas bringing in fresh talent to take over the left guard spot, which would explain why he isn’t eager to move Steele. Jones was picturing what the best five would look like after the draft rather than what the best five are today.

But intentions aren’t always reality and the Cowboys may have to fall back on that Plan B they alluded to: fill the LG spot from within.

One of the internal candidates is third year man, Matt Farniok.

Farniok, the candidate

A seventh-round pick from the 2021 draft class, Farniok is an interior offensive linemen with guard-center versatility. He has a modest number of professional snaps on his resume (213 offensive snaps) and a NFL-caliber set of traits at his disposal.

Matt Farniok was drafted with pick 238 of round 7 in the 2021 draft class. He scored a 9.9 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 12 out of 1152 OG from 1987 to 2021. https://t.co/3PdhuNbcqY #RAS #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/F8fozo9jGF — Kent Lee Platte (@MathBomb) May 1, 2021

Farniok’s most recent action came in the first seven games of 2022, including a rather troublesome performance against Tampa Bay in Week 1.

Story continues

Farniok would improve after that first game but never posted a consistent enough performance to instill faith from the Cowboys fanbase.

While Farniok’s most recent struggles should not be forgotten, his total body of work and physical ceiling need to be considered. Not only does the former Nebraska lineman tangibly measure in the top percentile of his position group, but he’s a well-regarded player in the Cowboys offensive line room.

Nice job by Matt Farniok to essentially block 2 Eagles at the 2nd level before JaQuan Hardy hits a nice jump cut to elude one defender and run in the end zone for the TD. #Cowboys pic.twitter.com/lZJ4oiqDyu — John Owning (@JohnOwning) January 10, 2022

He provided flashes of potential in the opportunities he was given and if he can build on it and start producing more consistent performances, he could be back into the mix at left guard or center in the near future.

Things change quickly

Just last August, Farniok was a real challenger to Tyler Biadasz at starting center. Biadasz had seemingly plateaued as a player and Farniok was seen as someone with a developable set of skills. Biadasz eventually claimed the starting spot, but Farniok was in the mix until the end.

Farniok showed well in his only appearance last year, and the staff has been raving about his work this offseason, so color me intrigued. https://t.co/E9aUDwjqqe — John Owning (@JohnOwning) April 30, 2022

Statements from the coaching staff, and even Stephen Jones, indicated the team believed in his viability. Perhaps the new offensive line coach and new blocking scheme will work in his favor in 2023?

Farniok isn’t the ideal solution at LG. The Cowboys seem to be focusing on plugging that hole with a draft pick and it’s hard to argue the contrary. But the best laid plans of mice and men often go awry and the draft could fall very differently from what Dallas is planning.

If all else fails internal options will be back on the table and Farniok could, once again, be one of those options.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire