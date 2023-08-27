Cowboys OL Josh Ball exits game with hip injury
Dallas Cowboys offensive lineman Josh Ball left in the first quarter of Saturday night’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with what is being reported as a hip injury. With questions surrounding the depth of the offensive line, this injury could force the club to look elsewhere for help.
The third-year player, whose roster spot is uncertain to begin with, entered Saturday’s game in hopes of having a good showing yet his night may be over after just a few plays.
Josh Ball is questionable to return with a hip injury for the Cowboys #DallasCowboys
— Kevin Gray Jr. (@KevinGraySports) August 27, 2023
The 2021 fourth-round selection has only recorded 42 regular season snaps all of which came last season. His rookie season was wiped out by an ankle injury which made this a pivotal third season. While lineman depth is an issue throughout the league, time may be running out.