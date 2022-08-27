Cowboys’ OL Isaac Alarcon heads to locker room with right foot injury

Cameron Burnett
·1 min read

Ever since the Cowboys were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2021, offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon has been a fan favorite for his charisma and relationship with his family. A member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Alarcon has spent the last two seasons with Dallas on a reserve/future contract as well as on the practice squad.

Alarcon has seen a multitude of snaps in the preseason as he continues to develop the skill alongside his towering 6-foot-5, 315 pound stature. Taking over at left guard against Seattle, Alarcon suffered a right foot injury and reached the sideline on his own before going to the locker room.

Alarcon’s night is likely over and the severity of the injury is still unknown. The 24-year-old is on contract through the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire

