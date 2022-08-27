Cowboys’ OL Isaac Alarcon heads to locker room with right foot injury

Ever since the Cowboys were featured on HBO’s Hard Knocks in 2021, offensive lineman Isaac Alarcon has been a fan favorite for his charisma and relationship with his family. A member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway Program, Alarcon has spent the last two seasons with Dallas on a reserve/future contract as well as on the practice squad.

Alarcon has seen a multitude of snaps in the preseason as he continues to develop the skill alongside his towering 6-foot-5, 315 pound stature. Taking over at left guard against Seattle, Alarcon suffered a right foot injury and reached the sideline on his own before going to the locker room.

Cowboys OL Isaac Alarcon just walked to locker room, a towel draped over his head, with an apparent right foot injury. Mexico native, who was featured on HBO's Hard Knocks, is a popular player among teammates. Worked hard to develop on International Player Pathway Program. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 27, 2022

Alarcon’s night is likely over and the severity of the injury is still unknown. The 24-year-old is on contract through the 2023 season.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire