Here’s how new Cowboys OL coach Mike Solari’s units have fared over his career

The Cowboys have plenty of work to do in order to complete their 2023 coaching staff. After agreeing to part ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and not renewing a large number of expired contracts, head coach Mike McCarthy will have at least seven new assistants on his staff when offseason activities begin in mid-April.

The first of those positions was filled on the first day of February. While Dallas was interviewing candidates for coordinating the offense McCarthy himself will call plays from, the big man on campus had already identified who will be in charge of, well, the big men on campus. Before giving Brian Schottenheimer the promotion from consultant to OC, Dallas had agreed with former Seahawks OL coach Mike Solari to be the main man in the room for the offensive line.

Veteran coach Mike Solari will become the Cowboys offensive line coach, replacing Joe Philbin, per source. Solari spent 2018-21 with Seattle. He was an assistant OL coach under Mike McCarthy for a year in Green Bay. He had a 2-year run with the Cowboys under Tom Landry, 1987-88. — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) February 1, 2023

Coaching resume

Solari, 68, has been a coach since the mid-1970s. After spending time on McCarthy’s staff in 2015 he then spent two years in New York with the Giants and then the last four years in Seattle. Here’s a look at his entire coaching history, which includes a stint under the one and only Tom Landry; Solari isn’t coming to Dallas, he’s returning.

Mission Bay High School (1976–1977)

Offensive line coach

MiraCosta College (1978)

Offensive line coach

United States International (1979)

Offensive line coach

Boise State (1980)

Offensive line coach

Cincinnati (1981–1982)

Offensive line coach

Kansas (1983–1985)

Offensive line coach

Pittsburgh (1986)

Offensive coordinator & offensive line coach

Dallas Cowboys (1987–1988)

Assistant offensive line coach & special teams coach

Phoenix Cardinals (1989)

Offensive line coach

Alabama (1990–1991)

Offensive line coach

San Francisco 49ers (1992–1996)

Tight ends coach & assistant offensive line coach

Kansas City Chiefs (1997–2005)

Offensive line coach

Kansas City Chiefs (2006–2007)

Offensive coordinator

Seattle Seahawks (2008–2009)

Offensive line coach

San Francisco 49ers (2010–2014)

Offensive line coach

Green Bay Packers (2015)

Assistant offensive line coach

New York Giants (2016–2017)

Offensive line coach

Seattle Seahawks (2018–2021)

Offensive line coach

Evidence of attention to detail

Hat tip to PFF editor John Owning, a trench maven, for unearthing this video of Solari from his time in San Francisco. He speaks to several things throughout the hour-long video, including hand techniques, splits, specificity of motions and so many other things.

It’s a must watch for those who crave insight into the details of the game.

Overview on Solari's technique and what to expect

Through his time at multiple stops around the league, Solari’s attention to detail is spoken of often. This is going to be a stark contrast to what Joe Philbin’s reputation has been. Philbin was saddled with a ton of injuries the last few seasons, but it’s not a stretch to say that the response to his techniques weren’t the best.

Solari has run multiple schemes, include a power scheme from his days with San Francisco under Jim Harbaugh, but also a ton of inside zone. That’s a difference from the Cowboys’ outside zone proclivities over the last several seasons.

How well Solari's OL's performed

There’s always plenty to consider when evaluating a coach, starting with the personnel they are given to work with. It’s difficult to separate the talent at their disposal vs the influence a position coach has. Surely, though, an offensive line coach is evaluated on how well he can coach up prospects with lesser draft pedigree. Taking Day 3 picks and UDFA signings and turning them into parts of a cohesive unit is the mandate, not the exception.

Few teams are going to continuously throw first-round picks at their offensive line the way Dallas did in the 2010s. Here’s a look at the season-by-season rankings of Solari’s teams.

Team Year Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block QBs RBs KC 1997 5 3 – 8 – Grbac/Gannon Marcus Allen KC 1998 11 14 – 13 – Gannon/Grbac Donnell Bennett KC 1999 10 4 – 3 – Elvis Grbac Donnell Bennett KC 2000 21 14 – 12 – Elvis Grbac Tony Richardson KC 2001 3 1 – 17 – Trent Green Preist Holmes KC 2002 5 13 – 10 – Trent Green Preist Holmes KC 2003 2 12 – 4 – Trent Green Preist Holmes KC 2004 3 3 – 9 – Trent Green Preist Holmes KC 2005 3 6 – 15 – Trent Green Larry Johnson KC 2006 15 17 10 21 23 Damon Huard Larry Johnson KC 2007 31 29 23 29 16 Damon Huard Larry Johnson SEA 2008 27 25 32 21 19 Hasselback/Wallace Jones/Duckett/Morris SEA 2009 27 21 26 21 12 Hasselback Jones/Forsett SF 2010 12 11 6 30 22 Alex / Troy Smith Frank Gore SF 2011 21 22 3 25 29 Alex Smith Frank Gore SF 2012 1 7 1 29 7 Smith/Kaepernick Frank Gore SF 2013 29 29 16 23 8 Colin Kaepernick Frank Gore SF 2014 10 19 3 30 15 Colin Kaepernick Frank Gore GB 2015 25 27 12 23 2 Aaron Rodgers Lacy/Starks NYG 2016 24 9 19 3 21 Eli Manning Jennings/Perkins NYG 2017 15 6 18 10 27 Eli Manning Darkwa/Gallman SEA 2018 12 8 19 30 18 Russell Wilson Carson/Davis/Penny SEA 2019 16 9 20 24 30 Russell Wilson Chris Carson SEA 2020 10 17 9 30 20 Russell Wilson Carson/Hyde SEA 2021 14 18 17 24 25 Russell Wilson Penny/Collins

One can’t evaluate an OL without recognizing the skill position players it blocked for. Pressures are an OL stat, but QBs share equal responsibility for sacks. Through history, running QBs also tend to accrue more sacks allowed.

Solari was phenomenal to start his NFL career with the Chiefs. 6 of his first 9 years his teams were Top 5 in Adjusted Line Yards. 5x Top 6 in Stuffed Runs rankings. 8 of 9 times top half of league in Adjusted Sack Rate.

The dropoff in Kansas City happened when the team moved from Dick Vermeil to Herm Edwards. Solari was OL coach from Marty Schottenheimer, Gunther Cunningham through Vermeil’s tour.

Overall, outside of a very strong run in his Kansas City days, it’s been a lot of average or worse performances across several stops for Solari. It’s giving Mike Nolan vibes. 12 of his 14 post-KC seasons have been outside Top 20 in sack rate. Only when Eli Manning was the QB was that not the case. 9 of 14 seasons have been bottom half in PFF pass-block grade, 7 of them outside the top 20.

Jim Harbaugh inherited Solari from the Mike Singletary/Jim Tomsula year and kept him in place from 2011 through 2014.

Solari was the assistant line coach in Green Bay in 2015, but didn’t want to not reference the one year he and McCarthy worked together.

Stop by stop, here's a look at the before, during and after of Solari's units

A deeper dive is necessary. What was the status of the unit Solari was handed? How did they fare, on average, during his tenure? What happened to the line’s performance after he left?

Again, the changes in personnel certainly plays a role, but a pattern of whether or not Solari improved the line’s performance should be apparent across all of his stops.

Team/Szn Year Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block KC 1996 5 4 – 23 – KC 97-07 Average 10 11 17 13 20 KC 2008 28 29 19 22 7

Team/Szn Year Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block SEA 2007 30 32 16 18 2 SEA 08-09 Average 27 23 29 21 16 SEA 2010 28 32 30 14 2

Team/Szn Year Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block SF 2009 32 31 27 26 14 SF 10-14 Average 15 18 6 27 16 SF 2015 32 31 30 31 12

Team/Szn Year Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block GB 2014 8 24 15 13 1 GB 2015 25 27 12 23 2 GB 2016 19 17 25 11 1

Team/Szn Year Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block NYG 2015 11 11 22 6 22 NYG 16-17 Average 20 8 19 7 24 NYG 2018 29 24 16 20 25

Team/Szn Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block SEA 2017 31 32 30 26 30 SEA 18-21 Average 13 13 16 27 23 SEA 2022 30 29 18 26 20

When it comes to the run game, there’s a clear improvement once Solari arrived in San Francisco and returned to Seattle. At both of those stops, things returned to being miserable once he left. It’s never as simple as that, but it’s certainly something. Those are meaningful stats, and the rest of the run results indicate a floor of maintaining the status quo.

The issue is in pass protection.

Solari’s units either tread water or regressed when it came to the pass protection results. That’s troubling for a team where the biggest issue in their performance was the inability to keep Prescott confident in his protection.

The Cowboys dealt with injuries in abundance along the offensive line, so perhaps maintaining status quo with a little better injury luck would catapult Dallas into much better territory in 2023.

Team/Szn Adj.Line Yds(FO) Stuffed Run(FO) PFF Run Block Sack Rate(FO) PFF Pass Block Dallas 2022 17 17 11 3 14

