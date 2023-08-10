Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga suffers knee injury, carted off practice field

There was already loads of uncertainty surrounding the Cowboys offensive line, with perennial All-Pro guard Zack Martin continuing his holdout and several of the team’s younger linemen being shuffled around in his absence.

Things may have turned an even murkier shade of gray, at least for the short term.

Chuma Edoga, listed on this week’s initial depth chart as the backup left tackle to Tyron Smith, went down during Thursday’s 11-on-11 session with a lower body injury and was carted off the practice field in Oxnard, unable to put weight on his right leg.

Video showed Edoga, the 26-year-old signed by Dallas in March, lined up at left guard on the play. He was eventually hit below the knees by a falling Jabril Cox, who had met ballcarrier Hunter Luepke coming through the hole.

Cowboys OL Chuma Edoga has appeared to be favoring his right knee all practice but played through discomfort. But now, he is down. pic.twitter.com/SYam4krQHC — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 10, 2023

Edoga had already been “favoring his right knee” yet “played through discomfort” up until the time of the injury, according to reports.

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News followed up after practice with word that two people familiar with the initial diagnosis have classified Edoga’s injury as a “hyperextended” knee.

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

ESPN’s Todd Archer added that the former Jet and Falcon will get an MRI, but is believed to have escaped major injury.

Still, it’s yet another question mark along the front five for a team that was already hoping to start solidifying some answers, with their season opener exactly one month away.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire