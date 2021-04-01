Cowboys’ offseason to start virtually with plans to move to on-field

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Asa Henry
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The 2020 offseason was extremely unique and challenging for NFL franchises. Teams implemented game plans and playbooks almost completely virtually, and clubs had just a few short weeks of training camp. This, of course, severely hampered most of the teams which were revamping with a new coaching staff and trying to implement new schemes and structures. The Dallas Cowboys and Mike McCarthy were one of those teams, struggling to a 6-10 finish.

The league sent out a memo to it’s organizations on Wednesday that details upcoming plans for the offseason programs, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. While there still are plenty of COVID protocols still in place, the NFL believes the 2021 offseason will look much more like what teams are accustomed to, with months of time for on-field practices to take place.

The memo states,

“While the parties (meaning the NFL and the NFLPA) are still discussing possible adjustments to the meeting and on-field work rules and related COVID-19 Protocols, clubs should be prepared to conduct meetings virtually, at least during the early phase of the program.

As we expressed during yesterday’s meeting, we do not anticipate a duplication of last season’s virtual workout program.”

The NFL made it clear that they do not want a fully virtual offseason like last year, but the league also understands that teams can’t jump in head first in this situation, and that there is a process that must take place.

That process is set to include requiring teams to have adequate COVID-19 testing supplies by April 19, updated IDER (Infectious Disease Emergency Response) plans be put in place, loosened restrictions for vaccinated teams or players, and more.

While vaccination will not be mandatory by the league, Pelissero noted the incentives, writing,

“It is also anticipated that clubs that achieve a certain rate of vaccination among its tiered staff and players may be permitted to relax restrictions that apply to meetings, mealtime, and the use of locker rooms.”

The future prospect of an offseason full of in-person meetings and on-field practices should exhilarate every NFL team, as performing these events virtually just isn’t close to the same.

The Cowboys should especially benefit from the return. The club missed out on much significant time during McCarthy’s debut offseason.

The team hired new defensive Dan Quinn just after the season ended, signifying the second defensive scheme switch in as many years as McCarthy admitted that Mike Nolan tried to install too much considering the hurdles they had to adjust to.

The in-person practice and meeting time will be priceless as Dallas attempts to further implement McCarthy’s system, and as Quinn attempts to catch his unit up to speed.

List

Epic failure of Cowboys' 2017 draft class echoes through organization

List

Cowboys 17th-game opponent officially on the updated 2021 schedule

Recommended Stories

  • NFL anticipates relaxed protocols for vaccinated players, team personnel

    In a memo to teams on Wednesday, the NFL said that it anticipates a return to in-person work this offseason after last year’s programs were fully remote. They did not specify any details of what that in-person work will look like, but it suggests it will look more like normal for teams that have a [more]

  • Philadelphia Eagles can start phase-1 of OTAs on April 19

    Philadelphia Eagles can start phase 1 of OTAs on April 19

  • Kyle Pitts turns heads with workout at Florida's pro day

    Kyle Pitts' impressive measurables explain why most experts feel the Florida tight end will be a mismatch threat in the NFL.

  • Report: Jordan Hicks accepts pay cut to stay with Cardinals

    Linebacker Jordan Hicks accepted a pay cut to remain with the Cardinals for 2021, Howard Balzer of SI.com reports. Hicks signed a four-year, $34 million contract with the Cardinals in 2019, a deal that included $20 million guaranteed the first two years. His contract called for a $5 million base salary this year with a [more]

  • Cowboys News: 17-game fallout, Crimson Tide reunion for Surtain, Diggs?

    Also, Tyrone Crawford's official retirement, Commissioner Goodell expects full stadiums, and Tony Romo tees up another go at making the cut.

  • Rams can begin OTAs on April 19

    The NFL is still discussing whether meetings will remain virtual or if they can be held in-person.

  • Brazil's government celebrates military coup anniversary

    Key members of Brazil's government on Wednesday celebrated the anniversary of the country's 1964 military coup, which launched a 21-year dictatorship that saw hundreds of people killed and thousands tortured. President Jair Bolsonaro, a former army captain who has often expressed nostalgia for the dictatorship, was granted approval from a federal court earlier this month to commemorate March 31, 1964 — a date supporters contend saved Brazil from communism. “On this day, 57 years ago, the Brazilian people with the support of the armed forces stopped the international communist movement from sticking its tongs in Brazil,” Vice President Hamilton Mourão, a retired army general, said on Twitter.

  • Netflix Throws Down Serious Cash for KNIVES OUT Sequels

    Netflix forked over mega bucks for the rights to Rian Johnson's Knives Out trilogy with Daniel Craig reprising his lead role. The post Netflix Throws Down Serious Cash for KNIVES OUT Sequels appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NFL free agent tracker 2021: Keep pace with offseason's major moves

    As NFL free agency closes in and top players get cut and sign new deals over the next few weeks, we're updating this page with all the latest moves.

  • NASCAR set to test wet-weather tires at Martinsville Speedway

    NASCAR.com brings you up to speed on the announcement that NASCAR will test a wet-weather tire on Thursday at Martinsville Speedway.

  • Casey Mittelstadt with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers

    Casey Mittelstadt (Buffalo Sabres) with a Goal vs. Philadelphia Flyers, 03/31/2021

  • Only 17 percent of Americans now say they won't get a COVID-19 vaccine

    As COVID-19 vaccines continue rolling out throughout the United States, a new poll suggests vaccine hesitancy is on the decline. In a Census Bureau survey conducted in coordination with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 17 percent of adults said they definitely or probably wouldn't get vaccinated against COVID-19, a decline from 22 percent in January, The Wall Street Journal reports. The decline was more prominent among those who said they "probably" would not get vaccinated, as 13 percent said as much in January compared to nine percent in March. Eight percent of respondents said they "definitely" won't get the vaccine, down only one point from nine percent in January. The poll also breaks down the responses by state, and though hesitancy was highest in the South, there were notable declines in Alabama, Louisiana, North Carolina, and South Carolina, the Journal notes. Among Black Americans, 22 percent said they probably or definitely wouldn't get the vaccine, down from 34 percent in January. Meanwhile, a separate poll released by the Kaiser Family Foundation showed 13 percent of respondents said they will "definitely not" get vaccinated. Among Republicans and white evangelical Christians, almost 30 percent said they wouldn't get the vaccine. The poll also showed, though, that 55 percent of Black adults either had received their vaccine or soon planned to do so, which was up 14 percentage points from February. The Census Bureau's latest survey spoke with almost 80,000 U.S. adults between March 3 and March 15. Read more at The Wall Street Journal. More stories from theweek.comDear Mr. Trump, America needs youThe turbulent ride of post-church AmericaThe Biden administration is reportedly trying hard not to say the U.S. is experiencing another coronavirus 'surge'

  • Giants' Brandon Belt, Brandon Crawford reflect on last decade, free agency

    Brandon Belt and Brandon Crawford have played together for a decade and become close friends. They look back at their best moments, and ahead at free agency.

  • Red Sox' Matt Barnes felt worst about making this teammate quarantine

    Matt Barnes' positive COVID test -- which turned out to be a "non-infectious positive" -- took an emotional toll on the Red Sox reliever, writes John Tomase.

  • NCAA March Madness betting: Gonzaga vs. UCLA has biggest Final Four point spread in at least 25 years

    While Gonzaga could become the first team to roll through a season undefeated since 1976, it is also making history from a betting perspective.

  • NFL rumors: 49ers want first-round pick to trade Jimmy Garoppolo now

    The 49ers' asking price for Jimmy G understandably is high at the moment.

  • Epic failure of Cowboys’ 2017 draft class echoes through organization

    The Cowboys' hinge their roster model on draft acquisitions, so is it any wonder they've missed the playoffs two years in a row when looking at their recent hauls?

  • Vikings coach Mike Zimmer talks about why the team focused on defense in free agency

    The Minnesota Vikings focused on the defense in 2021 NFL free agency with signing like Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson.

  • Lonnie Walker has jokes for somber report on wrist injury: 'I almost said RIP my damn self'

    A Spurs fan site is taking the news of Walker's wrist injury particularly hard.

  • Michael Carter-Williams with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers

    Michael Carter-Williams (Orlando Magic) with an and one vs the Portland Trail Blazers, 03/26/2021