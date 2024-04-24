Cowboys officially pick up 5th-year option on Micah Parsons

The Cowboys said back in early March they would do it, and on Wednesday they finally did.

The team has officially picked up the fifth-year option on Micah Parsons, as reported by Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News, who cited “a person familiar with the move.”

Parsons is now locked in to make a fully guaranteed $21.32 million for the 2025 season unless he and the front office come to a new long-term agreement before the ’25 season begins.

Cowboys officially picked up hybrid DE Micah Parsons’ fifth-year option for 2025, a person familiar with the move said. Salary is worth $21.32 million as a defensive end, which is the position at which he played the majority of his 2023 snaps. How the designation is determined. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) April 24, 2024

That dollar amount is the fifth-year option price for a defensive end, which is where Parsons played the majority of his snaps last year. Had he been officially classified as a linebacker, the option price would have jumped to $24 million.

Wide receiver and Cowboys teammate CeeDee Lamb is currently set to make $17.99 million playing this season on his fifth-year option, a tactic reserved for clubs to use on first-round draft picks once they near the end of their standard four-year rookie deals.

The Cowboys have said they hope to sign Parsons to a long-term contract extension, but they have also said the same about Lamb and quarterback Dak Prescott. None has yet reached an agreement with the organization.

When it does happen, Parsons’s extension is widely expected to make him the highest-paid defensive player in NFL history, topping the $34 million average annual salary the San Francisco 49ers currently pay defensive end Nick Bosa.

