Cowboys officially pick up 5th-year $21.3 million option on “defensive end” Micah Parsons

The Dallas Cowboys are still nowhere close to a contract extension with edge rusher Micah Parsons.

But the team officially picked up the fifth-year option on his rookie deal.

Parsons was drafted as a linebacker in 2021 but has played largely as a passer rusher the past two seasons.

The Cowboys picked up his option as a defensive end, guaranteeing him $21.3 million in 2025.

He would have been guaranteed more as a linebacker ($24 million). The decision could result in a grievance filed with the NFL, which decided the designation based on his snaps the defensive end in 2023.

It could end up being a moot point if the Cowboys achieve their goal of signing Parsons to a contract extension before the 2025 season.

Considering Parsons has made All-Pro in his three seasons and finished in the top three in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting each year, any deal he signs is expected to make him the richest defensive player in NFL history.

San Francisco 49ers edge rusher Nick Bosa currently has that distinction with an annual salary of $34 million.

Parsons is one three players in line for extensions from the Cowboys, joining quarterback Dak Prescott and receiver CeeDee Lamb.

Parsons is likely third on the list because his deal doesn’t expire until 2025.

And he has expressed patience.

“I do know they’ve got to get CeeDee Lamb done,” Parsons said at the Super Bowl in February. “I think that’s the priority right now, but if they’re ready to talk about a deal and get a deal done, I’d be super excited. I’m ready to be a Cowboy for life. This is the team I wanted to be with [pre-draft]. This is the team that I want to win a championship with, and what’s meant for me is what’s meant for me.

“I’m not gonna rush the process. I’m just gonna enjoy the process and keep working until it’s time.”