Cowboys offensive plans for Texans matchup are about what’s necessary

The penultimate preseason game is typically seen as the NFL’s dress rehearsal. It’s the time when all the starters show up and play some meaningless football in hopes of getting in a rhythm that will last until the regular season begins nearly three weeks later. For the Dallas Cowboys defense, that will be the case against the Houston Texans. For the offense? Not so fast.

It’s the NFL’s version of a philosophical problem. Can there truly be a first team offense without the starting quarterback? Likely not, and as it stands, Dak Prescott will not factor in to Saturday’s game plan. He continues to rehab his strained shoulder though he is expected to ramp up his work next week.

Dak Prescott will pick up the pace in practice next week. "He’ll definitely be involved in some form of practice more than this week," Mike McCarthy said, "but to stand here and tell you he'd be full go and take all the reps, I’m not there yet.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 20, 2021

He’s not just a one man show and with that in mind there are other players with a star on their helmet on the offensive side of the ball who will get in on their first game action this offseason.

First up is Amari Cooper, the wide receiver who came off of the PUP list a week and a half ago, will work into the rotation for a series or two. Meanwhile the triumvirate of Tyron Smith, Zack Martin and La’el Collins along the offensive line will all make an appearance, though for how long is not certain.

Cowboys WR Amari Cooper is expected to play about 10 or 12 snaps in Saturday’s exhibition vs. Texans, Mike McCarthy said. DE DeMarcus Lawrence, QB Dak Prescott and RB Ezekiel Elliott among those who won’t play. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 20, 2021