Cowboys’ offensive identity part dependent on Schoonmaker and Tolbert

The Cowboys played out of 11 personnel (three receiver sets) 62.09% of the time in 2023. They played out of 12 personnel (standard two tight end sets) 13.90%. They were extremely proficient in both, posting an EPA/play that ranked No. 3 and No. 6 respectively, but 11 personnel was clearly their bread and butter.

Where they go in 2024 is a matter of debate. It’s pretty clear 11 personnel will once again rule the offense, but will it dominate to the degree it did last season?

For the first time since 2018 the Cowboys will be without Michael Gallup. Gallup, essentially Dallas’ WR3, played a key role in their 11 personnel sets. He was a player defenses respected and someone who could handle the physical rigors of the X role on the outside.

Jalen Tolbert is the front runner to replace Gallup in Dallas’ top three. He’s as ascending player with all the tangible skills to be a starter and teammates have spoken glowingly of his progress. But with just 22 receptions and 268 yards to his name, Tolbert is far from a sure thing so the Cowboys’ ability to execute in 11 personnel efficiently in 2024 has to be somewhat in question.

12 personnel, Dallas’ second most frequent personnel package, stands to gain if Tolbert struggles. Luke Schoonmaker, the expected TE2, plays a key role in shifting the balance. If he can live up to his billing as a second-round draft pick, he could carve out a bigger role for those two TE packages.

In many ways it’s a battle between two players who play completely different positions. It’s Tolbert at WR and Schoonmaker at TE who may ultimately dictate the frequency of their usage.

In today’s NFL, 11 personnel is king and that’s not about to change in Dallas regardless of how Tolbert performs. That doesn’t mean 11 personnel is automatically going to get over 60 percent of the snaps. Plenty of high-powered passing attacks operate out of 12 packages because TEs have the ability to present significant mismatches.

Schoonmaker was drafted as a ready-made run blocker with downfield potential. He didn’t show much as a rookie but his scouting report stays the same. He’s more than capable of being a plus-blocker in the NFL and he has the athletic traits to be a weapon in the passing game as well. He could help fill the hole left by Gallup almost as much as Tolbert. To do so he’s going to have to get over his injury issues. A recent hamstring injury threatens to keep him out until training camp. He’ll have to hit the ground running in order to convince Mike McCarthy the offense needs more 12 personnel in 2024.

Tolbert has a somewhat similar challenge but also likely the inside track. Even if his numbers don’t reflect it, he was vastly improved in 2023. If he can show he’s capable of sliding into Gallup’s role, 11 personnel will probably be just as prevalent in 2024. That’s especially true if he can take snaps at the X spot.

This isn’t a traditional training camp battle since it’s an indirect competition, but it will be fascinating to watch nonetheless and could dictate the Cowboys’ offensive identity in 2024.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire