Report: Justin Herbert, Los Angeles Chargers to land established OC Kellen Moore
Kellen Moore is heading to Los Angeles to work with Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
Kellen Moore is heading to Los Angeles to work with Justin Herbert and the Chargers.
It looks like former Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore won’t be out of a job long. Shortly after word of Moore’s departure broke on Sunday, there was word that the Chargers planned to speak with him about their offensive coordinator vacancy. A report on Monday indicates things have moved beyond a conversation. NFL Media now [more]
Justin Herbert had surgery recently to repair a torn labrum in his non-throwing shoulder.
Patrick Daugherty, Denny Carter and Lawrence Jackson break down an action-packed conference championship Sunday. (Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports)
Taking a look at the Chargers' final stat leaders from the 2022 regular season.
The Chargers are expected to hire Kellen Moore as their new OC, passing on Thomas Brown and Zac Robinson
Kellen Moore will not be the Cowboys offensive coordinator next season, but he could land with another team. NFL Media reports that the Chargers are expected to speak to Moore about their offensive coordinator vacancy. The Cowboys announced that Moore will not return for the 2023 season on Sunday. Moore moved from playing for the [more]
The Kansas City Chiefs’ star defensive lineman made a big play in the first quarter to force the Bengals to punt.
Republican-led committee plans hearing on pandemic unemployment fraud Wednesday
Yelp listed Jot India, a Newport restaurant, as number 48 in its latest ranking. It was the only restaurant in Kentucky to place on the ranking.
St. Brown and Sewell join Frank Ragnow in the Pro Bowl weekend
The two MVP candidates will meet on the NFL's biggest stage and make history as the first Black quarterbacks to face each other in a Super Bowl.
The Cardinals requested interviews with Bengals coordinators Lou Anarumo and Brian Callahan, adding competition for Sean Payton in Arizona's head coach search:
Steve Heiden is the new TE coach for the Detroit Lions
Patrick Mahomes and Jalen Hurts get a lot of attention but these players will have a big impact on who wins the Super Bowl in 2023.
Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played on Sunday despite a back injury, but when asked about it after the game, he immediately changed the subject to credit some of his teammates who were also playing hurt. “I wasn’t the only one that was going through it,” Kelce said. “We had a lot of guys banged [more]
The Cardinals want to talk to a pair of Bengals assistants about their head coaching vacancy. Shortly after word broke about their request to interview Cincinnati defensive coordinator Lou Anarumo, Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reported that they have also requested an interview with offensive coordinator Brian Callahan. Callahan has already interviewed for the Colts [more]
The Duke of York is believed to be considering an attempt to overturn the multi-million pound
The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl, which is a familiar spot for them.
A complete list of the golf equipment Max Homa used to win the PGA Tour's 2023 Farmers Insurance Open.
Check out the updated first-round order for the 2023 NFL draft after Sunday's conference championship games