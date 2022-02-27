Cowboys’ offensive breakdown: Run-game plus/minus, red-zone shares, personnel tendencies

The 2022 NFL season will officially begin its league year on March 16 at 3:00pm CT. At that time, any player on an expiring contract will officially become a free agent and hit the open market. When it comes to the offense, the Dallas Cowboys will need to make a decision on whether to re-sign Dalton Schultz and Connor Williams or not. Those two decisions could have ripple effects on the team determines how the makeup of the starting line will look for 2022.

Those decisions need to be predicated on performance beyond the eye test, and the proof is in the pudding. This analysis will review run-game plus/minus, personnel grouping success rate, red zone targets, and other important stats to evaluate which parts of what information head coach Mike McCarthy and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore need to focus on as they enter a critical 2022 season.

Run game plus/minuus

(AP Photo/Rich Schultz)

Plus/minus is showing how the running game performed with each individiaul player on the field and without them. Of course, this chart does lack some context as usage and snap counts skew the data with varying sample sizes.

12 personnel was the most effective grouping for the Cowboys as they averaged 1.1 yards per attempt and 0.1 more yards per carry than their overall averages.

The Cowboys running game dropped off notably around the time Blake Jarwin got injured. Prior to his injury the Cowboys used 12 personnel on 33% of their snaps. That number dropped to 21% from weeks 8-16 until he returned. When Jarwin was on the field the Cowboys averaged just under a half yard more per carry, at .41.

The question for the Cowboys is whether that is about Jarwin’s ability, or the lack of ability of those who took his place. When Jeremy Sprinkle or Sean McKeon played, the offense averaged over a full yard less per carry at -1.21.

Now when La’el Collins played the offense averaged .48 yards less per carry. This time frame lines up pretty closely with when Jarwin was out and used less 12 personnel. So did the run game suffer more from inserting Collins, losing Jarwin, or abandoning 12 personnel?

Story continues

It should also be noted that the run game became abysmal when Connor McGovern was in the game. With Connor Williams a free agent, it seems unlikely McGovern convinced the staff that he’s the solution at left guard moving forward when the club averaged .80 yards a carry less.

Who's the lead back-Feed Zeke or TP?

(AP Photo/Brett Duke)

Do the Cowboys have a running back controversy? Better question, does it even need to be controversial? Many teams around the league play without a bell-cow back and have success by utilizing a stable of backs with fresh legs. Is that a route the Cowboys should move to in 2022? Let’s take a look at some individual numbers first:

Ezekiel Elliott led the way for the Cowboys in 2021 with 245 rushing attempts for 1,019 yards and 10 TD’s. He was able to do that with a knee injury that occurred in Week 4 against the Carolina Panthers.

While the yardage total may feel disappointing for a guy who competed for rushing titles the first three years of his career, knowing he did this with a torn PCL makes it more impressive.

Tony Pollard has almost half as many carries but averaged 5.4 ypc for 685 yards and 2 TDs on the year. While Elliott had the edge in volume, Pollard led the way in explosive plays with 12.5% of his carries going for 10 yards or more.

This graph tracks the usage of each player based on carries per down and yards per carry.

Elliot had more carries than Pollard on all 4 downs but averaged less yards on 3 of the 4 downs. Most impressively were Elliott’s 4.1 ypc on 3rd down. Pollard averaged a staggering 5.5 ypc on 1st and 2nd downs but just 2.8 ypc on 3rd downs.

Assuming that Elliott heals well from his PCL injury, the Cowboys offense should be able to feature both backs in 2022.

Will Moore decide to keep the workload similar to 2021 or will we see more of a 50/50 split? This will be a burning question throughout the off-season as Elliott’s contract continues to be discussed and Pollard plays out the final season on his rookie deal.

Red-zone targets

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Three of the five members of this list are pending free agents and another one (Amari Cooper) has been the subject of roster rumors. The Cowboys offense led the league in points per game and finished sixth in red-zone scoring, converting 63.64% of their trips into touchdowns.

Cooper was Dak Prescott’s go-to-guy in the red zone and by a significant edge. Cooper not only led the way in targets with 17, but the team had a 76.5% completion rate when targeting him. Five of Cooper’s eight scores this season came in the red zone.

Pending free agent Dalton Schultz not only had a +.23 ypa for the offense in the run game but also finished second in red-zone targets and receptions and led the team with six touchdowns.

Third on the list of targets was second-year receiver CeeDee Lamb. Many have believed Lamb figured to become the No. 1 receiver in Dallas after they drafted him in the first round and issued an important number in Cowboys history, #88, to him. While he had a mostly strong season recording over 1,100 yards and six touchdowns, the team was not able to feature him in the red zone the way they may have envisioned.

Completing just four of 10 targets is disappointing but on the bright side, he scored on three of his four receptions.

Finally there are two pending free agents in Cedrick Wilson and Michael Gallup. Gallup has been the No. 2 receiver in Dallas and was poised to have a big contract year. Ailments quickly derailed things for him, suffering a calf injury early on that caused him to miss significant time followed by torn ACL. When he was healthy, the red-zone connection did not click, catching just two of his eight targets. Cedrick Wilson on the other hand was very productive in the red zone, catching six of his nine targets with three touchdowns.

Personnel Groupings

(AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Each offense has 11 players on the field at any given time with one quarterback, five linemen and five skill positions (any combination of running back, wide receiver and tight ends). When talking about personnel grouping, the first number refers to the amount of running back(s) on the field and the second number corresponds to the amount of tight end(s) on the field. Wide receivers are not listed but are easy to determine based on the first two numbers since we know their are 5 combined skill players on the field.

This is the list of personnel groupings the Cowboys used at least 2% of the time this season. I’ll give a short breakdown of each below as a reference.

10 personnel- 1 RB, 0 TE and 4 WRs

11 personnel- 1 RB, 1 TE and 3 WRs

12 personnel- 1 RB, 2 TEs and 2 WRs

13 personnel- 1 RB, 3 TE’s and 1 WR

21 personnel- 2 RBs, 1 TE and 2 WRs

22 personnel- 2 RBs, 2 TE’s and 1 WR

Personnel Groupings and the effectiveness of the run game

The most common personnel groupings league-wide were 11 personnel (61%) and 12 personnel (21%).

With the Cowboys using 11 slightly above league average at 67%, let’s start our dive there. The Cowboys ran out of 11 personnel on 30% of their snaps (league average- 33%) averaging 4.7 yards per carry and eight touchdowns on 246 attempts. Their 4.7-yard average was third-best out of all their groupings.

The Cowboys second-most used concept was 12 personnel, utilized on 24% of their total snaps. When deploying this personnel group, the Cowboys had a 37/63 pass-run ratio compared to the league-wide average of 45/55 pass-run. This means that OC Kellen Moore was more run heavy out of this grouping than the average. With 2 TE’s on the field, the Cowboys ran the ball 182 times with 4 touchdowns and averaged 4.8 ypc.

The most effective personnel grouping to run out of for the Cowboys was 21 personnel. Admittedly, the sample size is low with just 11 carries.

The least effective personnel grouping to run out of for the Cowboys was 22 personnel. The Cowboys used this concept most often in short yardage situations with a 4/96 pass-run ratio on those downs. Unfortunately for the Cowboys, this personnel grouping had very poor success with 25 carries, 0 TD’s averaging -.4 ypc and a critically low success rate of just 12% of the plays reaching the necessary yardage to gain.

Personnel Groupings and the effectiveness of the pass game

Next we will take a look at how those same groupings worked for the passing game.

As mentioned above, the Cowboys were in 11 personnel 6% higher than the league average. Of those plays, the Cowboys passed the ball on 70% of their snaps, 3% higher than the league average of 67%. In 531 passing attempts the Cowboys threw for 32 touchdowns to 10 interceptions, recorded a 101.2 QB rating and averaged 7.5 ypa, all above the league averages.

In 12 personnel the Cowboys were quite a bit more run heavy with a 37/63 pass-run ratio, however they were still very effective in the passing game. The Cowboys attempted 106 passes for 7 touchdowns and 2 interceptions, recording a 110.4 QB rating and 8.6 ypa. Their 8.6 YPA was 1.6 yards higher than the league average. Looking at the effectiveness of their running and passing attacks, the Cowboys should look to incorporate more 12 personnel next season.

Worth noting, the Cowboys will want to mix up the run/pass rates when they use 22 personnel in order to keep teams guessing. They ran a total of 25 plays out of 2 RB, 2 TE formations and ran the ball on 24 of those.

1

1