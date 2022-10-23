Will Cowboys offense return to 2021 form with Dak Prescott's return? 'NFL GameDay Morning'
CBS Mornings' Nate Burleson talks Dallas Cowboys and quarterback Dak Prescott with the "GameDay Morning" crew.
The Packers will replace David Bakhtiari (inactive) with rookie Zach Tom at left tackle vs. the Commanders.
Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is active for the first time in his NFL career.
Mississippi and UCLA, two unbeatens in the top 10, fell, causing a shake-up in this week's coaches poll prediction.
Christian McCaffrey debuted his new jersey number at his first practice with the 49ers on Friday.
What are the bowl projections and the College Football Playoff calls after Week 8 of the college football season?
Here’s a sneak peek at Kellis Robinett’s top 25 college football rankings.
Here’s a look at where Alabama is ranked in the coaches poll and AP Top 25 after Saturday’s win against Miss State.
#Michigan moved during the bye week.
What will the AP Top 25 college football poll be after Week 8? We take our best guess prediction before the real poll comes out on Sunday morning
The Ravens announced their inactives for their Week 7 matchup with the Browns
Everything you need to know to get ready for the Dixie Vodka 400 NASCAR Cup Series playoff race, Sunday at Homestead-Miami Speedway.
See where Jerry Palm of CBS Sports has the Spartans bowling this holiday season in his updated bowl projections
According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, #Chiefs rookie running back Isiah Pacheco is expected to make his first career NFL start today over Clyde Edwards-Helaire. | from @EdEastonJr
Seattle is winless at SoFi Stadium. Will this change on Sunday?
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 7's top running back plays. (George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK)
Dre Greenlaw hilariously issued an apology to his new teammate on Instagram.
The 49ers made a big move for Christian McCaffrey this week, but McCaffrey may not be moving directly into the starting job for the NFC West club. If that’s the case, it looks like the Chiefs will be the only team making a change in their starting backfield for Sunday’s rematch of Super Bowl LIV. [more]
Kirk Ferentz's son, Brian, has driven the Iowa offense into the ground. The Hawkeyes might have hit rock bottom in Week 8.
The majority of pundits see the Chiefs winning a road game against San Francisco for the first time since Len Dawson was KC’s quarterback.
The Cowboys lost to the Eagles on Sunday, and two key Cowboys players lost some money for their actions during the game. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons was fined $10,609 for unsportsmanlike conduct for flexing over and talking to Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. And Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs [more]