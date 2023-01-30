What should Cowboys offense do following Kellen Moore's exit? 'NFL Total Access'
What should the Dallas Cowboys offense do following Kellen Moore's exit?
Social media is questioning what former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo said during Sunday’s game.
George Kittle offered a brutally honest assessment of the 49ers' NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles.
Multiple teammates consoled Bengals linebacker Joseph Ossai after he drew a late hit penalty that put the Chiefs in position for a field goal that delivered a Super Bowl berth for Kansas City. One teammate in particular was not pleased. Linebacker Germaine Pratt was yelling on the way to the locker room about the foul. [more]
Just over a decade ago, Andy Reid became the Chiefs head coach after 14 years with the Eagles. And as Reid filled out his first Kansas City staff, he let go of a young, up-and-coming assistant: Nick Sirianni. Sirianni had been with the Chiefs since 2009, starting as an offensive quality control coach. Then-head coach [more]
"Hey, I've got some wise words for that Cincinnati mayor," Travis Kelce said after the Chiefs' win. "Know your role and shut your mouth, you jabroni!"
The officiating left a lot to be desired. This was how Twitter reacted.
After injuries to Brock Purdy and Josh Johnson, the 49ers were left without a functioning quarterback in Sunday’s NFC Championship Game loss to the Eagles. Purdy had to return to the game after Johnson suffered a concussion, but he couldn’t throw the ball and the 49ers’ one-dimensional offense couldn’t do anything to get them back [more]
An eight-day week of golfing madness ended here at the Emirates Golf Club with Rory McIlroy lifting his third Dubai Desert Classic title in one of the most dramatic finales the DP World Tour has ever had the pleasure to witness.
Brock Purdy's late-season magic ended Sunday with an elbow injury. Here's what the NFL media are saying about Purdy and his future with the 49ers.
Despite a heartbreaking ending to their season, Christian McCaffrey showed his gratitude to the 49ers after their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday.
Head coach Zac Taylor came and embraced him and let him cry into his shoulder. For Ossai, the support meant the world, but he also still thought he had let the Bengals' world down.
ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and Todd McShay debate about what the Chicago Bears should do with the first-overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.
Patrick Reed was involved in yet another rules controversy after the American declared that, despite TV suggesting otherwise, he was “100 per cent certain" it was his ball lodged up a tree in Dubai.
Stories are circulating about the Aussie star: that he's planning to move, was escorted off at a private club, and might buy another.
Dan Wetzel, SI’s Pat Forde & SI’s Ross Dellenger have a jam packed show today coming off of a wild weekend of football news.
LeBron James brought Jayson Tatum into the conversation with his latest lament about a missed call in Saturday's Celtics-Lakers game, but Boston's star forward took it in stride.
Chiefs players let outspoken Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Eli Apple have it after KC advanced to the Super Bowl.
The Bulldogs quarterback, who beat TCU in the national championship game, was arrested Sunday morning.
An event of clashes and controversy ended with the Northern Irishman narrowly victorious
The late hit that gave the Chiefs 15 extra yards and a 45-yard game-winning field goal try came at the end of a play that began with something that has happened over and over in 2022. Offensive holding. Not called. Chiefs tackle Orlando Brown clearly held Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson. No flag was thrown. [more]