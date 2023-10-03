Cowboys OC admits they ‘definitely' will ask Lance for 49ers insights originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

Trey Lance will be at Levi's Stadium in Week 5 for the 49ers' "Sunday Night Football" clash with the Dallas Cowboys, but this time, it will be enemy territory for the former San Francisco quarterback.

And after acquiring Lance in a preseason trade with the 49ers, the Cowboys plan on learning all they can about Kyle Shanahan's team from the former No. 3 overall draft pick.

"Trey knows a little bit about what they're doing," Dallas offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer told reporters with a smile Monday. "The cool thing is, like I said, the [Cowboys] know them well, I know them well from being in Seattle, Trey knows them well. Like last week, it's kind of in good fun and humor. We all use pieces that we have in place, but we don't go too far into it.

"We can know exactly what they're going to do, because they don't do too much, and they're still really, really tough to go against just because they're so talented. ... We'll definitely talk to Trey. He knows a lot of the pieces going against them in practice, but it doesn't always help, as we learned yesterday."

Schottenheimer was referring to the Cowboys' beatdown of the New England Patriots this past Sunday, where ex-Dallas running back Ezekiel Elliott probably attempted to provide some intel about his former team. The Patriots failed to score a touchdown despite any knowledge they had gained about the Cowboys' defense, while Dallas starting quarterback Dak Prescott and Co. put up 38 points in the win.

Simply put, Schottenheimer isn't placing too much weight on the 49ers information Lance can provide -- though it certainly can't hurt the Cowboys' chances. Lance spent over two seasons with San Francisco, throwing against its top-ranked defense in practice ad learning the ins and outs of Shanahan's system.

It was evident when the 49ers traded Lance that the young signal-caller was beloved by the fan base. Injuries and Brock Purdy's ascension as starter hampered his path in the Bay, however, and sent him on a journey to one of the top rivals of the team who drafted him.

Now, looking to chart a new path in Dallas, fans can count on Lance doing all he can to help his new team from the sideline this weekend.

