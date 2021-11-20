Cowboys have now had league-high 15 players or coaches on COVID list in 2021

As the wave of COVID infections continues to fluctuate through it’s two-month cycles, the NFL continues to see players sidelined during the season. The Dallas Cowboys are of course no exception. In fact, the 2021 Dallas Cowboys are the rule and wide receiver Amari Cooper is just the latest to join the unfortunate club. Prior to last week, Dallas had gone over a month and a half without any new additions to their list.

No NFL team, according to Sharp Football Analysis’ tracking, has had a larger collection of players and coaches to miss time than Dallas. The Cowboys have placed 15 individuals on the COVID-19 list as either positive tests or close contacts. The tracking spans back to the preseason and only includes head coaches and coordinators, so guys like running back coach Skip Peete are not included in the tally.

Players who are vaccinated are mandated to miss at least five days and also test negative twice, 24 hours apart, before they can return. Players who are unvaccinated have to miss a minimum of 10 days and be asymptomatic in order to return.

Above and beyond missing time on the football field, the most important thing is for the Cowboys, players have been able to return to a normal level of activity. That has not always been the case, as recently Minnesota Vikings offensive lineman Dakota Dozier was hospitalized after contracting the disease.

As for the tally, here’s a look at who on the Cowboys has missed time, and how much, since the summer. Players who tested positive but were out less than 10 days can be assumed to be vaccinated, for those interested in notating such things.

WR Amari Cooper

Positive TEst 11/19/21 (?)

Kicker Greg Zuerlein

Positive Test 11/9/21 11/18/21

DE Bradlee Anae

Undisclosed 9/24/21 10/6/21

LB Keanu Neal

Undisclosed 9/22/21 10/6/21

DE Randy Gregory

Positive Test 9/13/21 9/23/21

OG Zack Martin

Positive Test 9/5/21 9/13/21

OL Brandon Knight

Close Contact 9/5/21 9/13/21

WR Noah Brown

Positive Test 8/31/21 9/8/21

WR CeeDee Lamb

Positive Test 8/23/21 9/2/21

DT Carlos Watkins

Positive Test 8/21/21 9/2/21

Safety Damontae Kazee

Positive Test 8/25/21 9/2/21

Defensive Coordinator Dan Quinn

Positive Test 8/23/21 9/2/21

Guard Connor Williams

Positive Test 8/25/21 9/6/21

Safety Malik Hooker

Close Contact 8/23/21 8/27/21

Safety Israel Mukuamu

Close Contact 8/23/21 8/27/21

