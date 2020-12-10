Cowboys 'not nervous' to sign Dak Prescott to long-term contract despite Carson Wentz's troubles

The recent decline of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has been both sudden and alarming. Just a few years ago Wentz was an MVP candidate. Now, 18 months after signing a hefty long-term contract, he’s putting up some of the worst numbers in the league.

Does that give Dallas Cowboys pause when thinking about a long term contract for their star quarterback, Dak Prescott, who is currently out for the year following a scary ankle injury? Are they scared the same thing could happen to them?

Absolutely not.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones went on 105.3 The Fan on Wednesday and talked about where the team is with a Prescott extension, confirming that nothing has changed. Despite Wentz’s unexpected decline, they’re still all in on Dak.

“Our issues are in our negotiations with Dak have been we’re wanting to be more committed in terms of the term,” Jones said via the Dallas Morning News. “We’re not nervous to sign Dak. I think his makeup is all the right things. He’s an amazing man off the field, he’s a great leader in our locker room, a great player and that’s why we’ve wanted to sign him long term... When you sign a player long-term you’ve got more flexibility in how you work the salary cap with a player who’s gonna eat up a big percentage of your cap when you’re talking about a quarterback.”

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - DECEMBER 22: Dak Prescott #4 of the Dallas Cowboys warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on December 22, 2019 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Finding a middle ground

Jones was frank when discussing what’s kept the two sides from coming to an agreement on a long-term contract. It’s actually about how long-term the contract should be. Jones said that he and the Cowboys want a few more years than Prescott and his team does.

Jones said he absolutely doesn’t hold that against Prescott. Jones wants what’s best for the team, Prescott wants what’s best for him, and he’s confident that they’ll find a place to meet in the middle.

“No. I’m not disappointed, I understand where he’s coming from. I have respect for it. He’s betting on himself. He’s done a great job of that, he certainly believes in himself. He might be willing to take less on the guaranteed that comes with a longer-term contract because he just feels like, and historically it’s been the case, that the NFL has grown, the business has grown and the cap has grown. If that’s the case then he’s certainly a businessman and we respect that. At some point we’ve just got to find the right middle ground there that we both can be happy with.”

