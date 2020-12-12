Cowboys are not happy about being flexed out of primetime for the Browns

The news that the Cleveland Browns were gaining another primetime game was met around most of the NFL nation as a positive. Flexing the Browns’ matchup with the New York Giants in Week 15 into the Sunday Night Football feature game rewards the up-and-coming Browns and their bevy of young stars.

It comes at the expense of the Dallas Cowboys. And the self-anointed “America’s Team” isn’t happy about it.

“Number one, I think it’s a reflection of where we are right now as a football team,” Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy said during the week. “I mean, these are the types of things that I guess happen when you’re not successful. We’re disappointed, make no bones about it.”

His Cowboys are 3-9 and in last place in the worst division in pro sports. The Browns beat the Cowboys, 49-38, in Dallas in Week 4.

Cowboys legend and Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin expressed his disgust on a radio interview in Dallas. Speaking on 105.3 The Fan, Irvin summed up the entitled mentality of Dallas fans.

“Can you imagine, man, the Dallas Cowboys flexed out for the Cleveland Browns? Honestly, that’s a new low. That’s just absolutely a new low,” Irvin said with contempt hissing in every syllable.

National radio host Jim Rome, an early enrollee on the Browns bandwagon, clapped back at all the Cowboys hullabaloo,

The Cowboys weren’t flexed out of primetime. America’s Team, the Browns, were flexed in. — Jim Rome (@jimrome) December 10, 2020

He wasn’t the only one, either:

The Cowboys getting flexed out of SNF Week 15 and the Browns getting flexed in. You truly love to see it. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) December 9, 2020

