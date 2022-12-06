Cowboys nominate Dak Prescott for Walter Payton Man of the Year Award

For the third time in the last five seasons, Dak Prescott is the Dallas Cowboys’ nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

Considered the league’s most prestigious honor, the award recognizes commitment to philanthropy and community service as well as excellence on the football field. Each NFL team nominates one player annually, and a panel of judges that includes Commissioner Roger Goodell, the previous year’s winner, and former NFL players select one recipient for this year’s accolade.

Prescott was previously nominated in 2018 and 2021.

The quarterback’s Faith Fight Finish (FFF) Foundation is a multi-pronged outreach effort that addresses several areas that have touched Prescott’s life directly, including colon cancer research, mental health awareness and suicide prevention, bridging the gap between law enforcement and communities, and offering help to those facing life-challenging hardships.

All 32 nominees will wear a special helmet decal for the remainder of this season.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award winner is traditionally recognized during a Super Bowl pregame ceremony; he receives a $250,000 donation in his name to the charity of his choosing. He is also given a special uniform patch to wear on his jersey for the rest of his playing career.

The other 31 nominees receive up to $40,000 to be donated to their favorite charity as well, with monies coming from the NFL Foundation and award title sponsor Nationwide.

Former Cowboys tight end Jason Witten won the award in 2012. Troy Aikman won for the 1997 season, and Roger Staubach was 1978’s recipient.

The NFL Man of the Year Award was first handed out in 1970. It was renamed for Chicago Bears running back and noted humanitarian Walter Payton- the 1977 recipient- shortly after his 1999 passing.

