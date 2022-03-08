The Cowboys have kept one of their pending free agents off the open market.

Dallas and receiver Noah Brown have agreed to a one-year contract, the team announced on Tuesday.

Brown was a seventh-round pick back in the 2017 draft and has appeared in 50 games for the franchise with five starts. While he’s mainly played special teams, he also was on the field for 302 offensive snaps in 2021. He caught 16 passes for 184 yards.

In all, Brown has 39 receptions for 425 yards with no TDs.

While the Cowboys are reportedly likely to release receiver Amari Cooper, they have retained tight end Dalton Schultz for 2022 with the franchise tag. And the club is reportedly working toward re-signing receiver Michael Gallup, who is also a pending free agent.

Cowboys, Noah Brown agree to one-year deal originally appeared on Pro Football Talk