Cowboys go no RB or WR in Dane Brugler’s 7-round mock draft

Dane Brugler, The Athletic‘s draft expert, took on the entire NFL draft by himself and made all 259 picks in his completely comprehensive mock. And while he didn’t include any of the blockbuster trades that will inevitably shake things up between now and the naming of Mr. Irrelevant, the seven-round exercise offers a great way to zero in on each team’s needs and which prospects might be there to meet them as each club goes on the clock.

Brugler has the Cowboys addressing most- but not quite all- of their big holes and known problem areas with their seven selections. A few of the names will be ones that have come up before in previous mocks and projections- and are even known to be on the team’s radar screen through pre-draft interviews and visits- but there are always few surprises when the cards (even hypothetical ones) get turned in.

Here’s how Brugler conducted the Cowboys’ draft, along with scouting reports from Jon Machota, the outlet’s staff reporter who covers the Cowboys, on how each pick might fit into the team’s plans.

Round 1, Pick 26: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Jan 1, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish tight end Michael Mayer (87) scores a touchdown in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium while being defended by Oklahoma State Cowboys safety Kolby Harvell-Peel (31).

Ncaa Football Fiesta Bowl Oklahoma State At Notre Dame

The Notre Dame prospect has been sent to Dallas in several mocks; others have them taking Utah’s Dalton Kincaid, Georgia’s Darnell Washington, or even Iowa’s Sam LaPorta with their first-round selection. The tight end of choice may vary according to the person making the picks, but everyone seems to agree that the Cowboys are very interested in beefing up the position, given Mike McCarthy’s ranking near the top of the league in three-tight-end “13 personnel” sets.

“Mayer is Brugler’s top tight-end prospect and the 19th-ranked player in the entire draft class. Tight end is a need for the Cowboys, and Mayer would have a chance to start immediately with the departure of Dalton Schultz, the team’s No. 1 tight end over the past three seasons, who signed with the Houston Texans last month.

“Tight ends Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot exceeded expectations in their rookie seasons last year. They appear to be ready to handle a bigger workload, but neither should completely erase the idea of addressing the position in a class that is very deep.

“In Brugler’s mock, the best players available at Pick 26 were Mayer, Michigan DT Mazi Smith, Florida OG O’Cyrus Torrence, TCU WR Quentin Johnston, Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes, Iowa State DE Will McDonald, and Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt.

“Considering those names, Mayer makes a lot of sense. An argument can be made to grab one of the other players and address tight end in the second, third or fourth, but Mayer has the potential to be a very good NFL tight end for a long time.” – Machota

Round 2, Pick 58: Daiyan Henley, LB, Washington State

Washington State LB Daiyan Henley really impressed me during the 1v1s during the Senior Bowl practices. Here are a couple of his PBUs. pic.twitter.com/Odudu71X4l — John Owning (@JohnOwning) February 6, 2023

“Brugler ended up going with the fourth-best off-the-ball linebacker in this class. It’s a position the Cowboys could certainly use after moving on from veteran Anthony Barr, who played the 10th-most defensive snaps on the team last year, and Luke Gifford, the team’s leader in special teams snaps each of the past two seasons. Leighton Vander Esch and Damone Clark appear to be the favorites to start at linebacker this season. Jabril Cox and Devin Harper would be next on the depth chart. I think the second round might be a little early to draft that particular position this year, but it should be addressed at some point.

“Some of the other notable players still available at Pick 58 were Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman, UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet, and Miami CB Tyrique Stevenson.” – Machota

Round 3, Pick 90: Anthony Bradford, G, LSU

Anthony Bradford (RG no. 75) is a throwback mauler in the run game Pass pro is a work in progress, but I'm excited to see him develop with NFL coaching 1.74 ten yard split at 332 lbs. 📈 pic.twitter.com/VG0N84TCUE — Connor Rogers (@ConnorJRogers) April 13, 2023

“Brugler had the Cowboys drafting the sixth-best offensive guard on his big board. Left guard is arguably the team’s biggest need. It could be addressed as early as Pick 26. Dallas insists that it has options on its current roster to replace Connor McGovern, who signed with the Buffalo Bills last month. The Cowboys signed veteran offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and have also considered playing right tackle Terence Steele at left guard. It makes a lot of sense to draft a guard with one of their first three picks to not only fill that spot for this upcoming season but well into the future next to left tackle Tyler Smith, the Cowboys’ first-round pick last year.

“Michigan TE Luke Schoonmaker was the next pick. He would’ve made sense there for Dallas had Brugler not drafted Mayer in Round 1.” – Machota

Round 4, Pick 129: Tyler Lacy, DT, Oklahoma State

Jan 31, 2023; Mobile, AL, USA; National defensive lineman Tyler Lacy of Oklahoma State (89) practices during the first day of Senior Bowl week at Hancock Whitney Stadium in Mobile. Mandatory Credit: Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

“With what the Cowboys did last month to fill roster holes, they put themselves in a good spot entering this draft. They can take the best player available in just about every round. But in a perfect world, which the draft obviously is not, they’d probably like to add a defensive tackle with one of their first few picks. The position group needs a boost. If Lacy can help there, great. He’s 6-foot-4, 279 pounds.” – Machota

Round 5, Pick 169: Jake Moody, K, Michigan

𝙈𝙤𝙣𝙚𝙮 𝙈𝙤𝙤𝙙𝙮 💰 Thought your Monday could use some Jake Moody highlights. 🙌#NFLDraft2023 x @jmoods13 pic.twitter.com/vT3D1MQ3Dq — Michigan On BTN (@MichiganOnBTN) April 10, 2023

“Many won’t like this but I have no issue with this pick. Would you prefer to get a kicker in the sixth or seventh round? Sure. But Moody is Brugler’s No. 1 kicker in this draft class. And if the Cowboys feel the same way, this isn’t too early to get the draft’s best kicker. This is one area Dallas hasn’t done much with this offseason. Considering their expectations of making a deep playoff run, it’s difficult to imagine that happening without a clutch kicker.

“The Cincinnati Bengals used their fifth-round pick (No. 149 overall) in 2021 to draft Florida kicker Evan McPherson. Over the last two seasons, the Bengals have played in seven playoff games. McPherson is 12-of-13 on extra points and 19-of-19 on field-goal attempts in those seven games.” – Machota

Round 6, Pick 212: Clayton Tune, QB, Houston

Sep 10, 2022; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars offensive tackle Reuben Unije (74) blocks Texas Tech Red Raiders defensive back Tyree Wilson (19) as he applies pressure to Houston Cougars quarterback Clayton Tune (3) in the first half at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

“The Cowboys are interested in adding a quarterback in the later rounds. Brugler had them selecting the 10th-best QB in this class. Dak Prescott isn’t going anywhere. Cooper Rush and Will Grier will both be ahead of any player they draft entering training camp. But don’t be surprised to see Dallas add a developmental player at the position.” – Machota

Round 7, Pick 244: Durrell Johnson, EDGE, Liberty

Dec 26, 2020; Orlando, FL, USA; Coastal Carolina Chanticleers quarterback Grayson McCall (10) is brought down by Liberty Flames defensive end Durrell Johnson (11) and defensive end Tre’Shaun Clark (10) during the second quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

“Teams can never have enough pass rushers. Johnson had nine sacks and 27.5 tackles for loss in 13 games last season. Two notable positions not addressed in this mock draft were running back and cornerback. Dallas still needs to replace Ezekiel Elliott. And although the Cowboys traded for veteran CB Stephon Gilmore, that’s not a long-term answer at a position that could use more depth.” – Machota

