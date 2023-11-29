Cowboys have no players with an injury designation for Thursday Night Football

Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons returned to practice Wednesday and has no injury designation for Thursday Night Football.

An illness kept Parsons out of Tuesday's practice.

He has 11.5 sacks in 11 games this season.

Every player on the 53-player roster practiced, and none have an injury designation.

Safety Jayron Kearse (back) and rookie linebacker Tyrus Wheat (concussion) both had a second consecutive day of full participation after being limited Monday.

Defensive end Dante Fowler (illness) practiced for the first time all week, and running back Rico Dowdle (ankle) had his first full practice of the week.