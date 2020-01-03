Cowboys: No news on coaching staff

ESPN already has fired Cowboys coach Jason Garrett. The Cowboys, however, haven’t.

In an item on the team-owned website, with a link posted on the team-owned Twitter account, the Cowboys have declared that the news is no news.

“[T]here has been no official news from the Cowboys regarding Jason Garrett’s status as head coach,” Nick Eatman of DallasCowboys.com writes. Eatman then generally cites “media reports” suggesting that the Cowboys have decided to part ways with Garrett.

The silence continues to be deafening regarding Garrett and the Cowboys. The notion that the Cowboys are taking their time with things (Big Cat compared the situation during Friday’s PFT Live to the elongated process that precedes bringing a pet to the vet one last time) supposedly is intended to show respect for Garrett. At this point, the failure to resolve the situation arguably becomes disrespectful.

Regardless, more than 12 hours after ESPN kind of/sort of said Garrett will be out, he’s still in. And the Cowboys have still said nothing.