Cowboys have no immediate plans to sign Ryan Nassib

The Cowboys have no immediate plans to sign quarterback Ryan Nassib or the other three players who worked out Thursday, according to Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Safeties Jeron Johnson and Duke Williams and receiver Lance Lenoir also got look-sees from the Cowboys.

The Cowboys have looked at all options at the quarterback position behind Dak Prescott. They re-signed Kellen Moore, a favorite of offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. They coveted Brad Kaaya in the seventh-round of the draft, but the Lions selected him in the sixth round.

The Cowboys then signed Cooper Rush and Austin Appleby as undrafted college free agents, but they have already parted ways with Appleby to add Zac Dysert off waivers.

For now, Prescott, Moore, Rush and Dysert are the quarterbacks on the Cowboys’ roster.