Cowboys will have no announcement on Jason Garrett’s future today

Cowboys players talked about Jason Garrett as if he no longer is coach of the team. Garrett, though, will remain in his office for at least another day.

The Cowboys announced they will have no announcement Monday.

Garrett met with Jerry and Stephen Jones earlier in the afternoon.

It still appears the Cowboys will have a new coach for next season. But Jerry Jones said Sunday night that he was on his own timetable, unconcerned about other teams possibly getting a jump on interviewing coaching candidates.

“That doesn’t concern me,” Jones said. “What other teams are doing, I’m not concerned about from a timing standpoint. I’m just not concerned about it. They can hire every name you’ve heard tonight. I’m not concerned.”

Garrett has three postseason appearances in nine full seasons as head coach. For the fourth time on his watch, the Cowboys finished 8-8.

His players, though, always played hard for him.

“He’s been such an inspiration as a coach,” Cowboys linebacker Sean Lee said, via Clarence Hill of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “I’ve learned so much from him. How he handles every situation is unbelievable. His words are powerful. Since the day he became head coach his ability to motivate and stand tall and give us correct perspective has always been unbelievable.”