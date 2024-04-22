The Cowboys have the No. 24 pick in the NFL Draft? What’s the pick’s history?

The 2024 NFL Draft begins on Thursday and the Dallas Cowboys have the No. 24 pick in the draft which has increased importance this offseason because of the franchise’s lack of free agent signings.

In free agency, the Cowboys have only signed two new players, linebacker Eric Kendricks and running back Royce Freeman.

The Cowboys have had multiple starters leave in free agency including Tyler Biadasz, Tyron Smith and Tony Pollard . The draft presents the team an opportunity to add new talent to the roster. The Cowboys have been among the NFL’s best at finding talent in the draft.

Here’s a history of the last ten No. 24 picks in the NFL Draft and how they fared.

The most recent selection with the No. 24 pick, Banks is a defensive back out of Maryland who the New York Giants chose in 2023. Banks had a successful rookie season, starting 15 games for the Giants notching 64 tackles, 11 passes defended and two interceptions and could be the cornerback of the future in New York.

Cowboys fans will recognize this name, Smith has been another draft day success for Dallas emerging as one of the more versatile and talented offensive linemen in the league. The guard is coming off an excellent season earning his first Pro Bowl and All-Pro (2nd team) selection in the 2023 season.

Harris is a running back out of Alabama selected by the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2021 and is off to a good start to his NFL career, having rushed for at least 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns in each of his first three seasons. A 2021 Pro Bowl selection as well, Harris has carved out a role for the Steelers.

The Saints selected the Michigan product to be their new starting center and the 2020 draft pick has lived up to their aspirations. Since his rookie season Ruiz has started every game he’s played for New Orleans.

Another Alabama running back, Jacobs was drafted in 2019 by the Oakland Raiders and was one of their best offensive players during his five seasons with the organization. Jacobs has two Pro Bowl selections and one NFL All-Pro Second Team selection and has run for 5,545 yards with 46 rushing touchdowns in his career and signed with the Green Bay Packers this past offseason.

The second player from the University of Maryland on this list, Moore started his career with the Carolina Panthers in 2018. He was traded to the Bears before the 2023 Draft. Moore didn’t get traded for lack of production and is one of the more underrated wide receivers in the NFL, totaling more than 1,000 yards receiving three times in his first five seasons with the Panthers. In his first season with the Bears Moore had 96 catches for 1,364 yards with eight touchdowns.

Conley, a cornerback out of Ohio State, began his career with the Raiders in 2017. After two seasons was traded to the Houston Texans and hasn’t played for another NFL team since the 2019 NFL season and currently plays for the D.C. Defenders of the United Football League.

Drafted as a cornerback in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Cincinnati Bengals, Jackson has started 64 games for both the Bengals and the Washington Commanders and last played in the 2022 NFL season.

D.J. Humphries

Humphries played collegiate at Florida before being chosen by the Arizona Cardinals in 2015. Humphries was an instant impact player for Arizona starting every game of his career since being drafted while also being selected to the 2021 Pro Bowl.

Dennard played eight seasons in the NFL for four different teams after being selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the 2014 NFL Draft. Dennard had four interceptions and 27 passes defended in his career.

The No. 24 selection has had a good history over the past ten years with several Pro Bowl and All-Pro players and others who have significantly contributed in the NFL.

Who will the Cowboys add to this list?

Fans can find out at 7 p.m. on Thursday when the NFL Draft’s first round commences.