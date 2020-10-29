If you’ve bet against the Cowboys this season, you’ve done quite well for yourself.

The Cowboys are 0-7 against the spread this season, as noted by the Las Vegas Review-Journal. They’re the only team in the league that’s winless against the spread.

Their record against the spread shows what a disappointing season this has been in Dallas. Expected to be a good team, the Cowboys have won just two games, by one point at home against the 1-6 Falcons and by three points at home against the 1-6 Giants. The Cowboys’ losing margins have grown bigger as the season has gone on; their losses have been by three, seven, nine, 22 and 28 points.

The Cowboys are nine-point underdogs against the Eagles on Sunday night. If the trend continues they’ll lose by double digits.

Cowboys are NFL’s only winless team against the spread originally appeared on Pro Football Talk