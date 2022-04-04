Cowboys NFL draft preview: Drake London as the next Dez Bryant?

Cowboys fans fondly remember the days of Tony Romo throwing to Dez Bryant; an electric QB throwing the ball to a contested-catch deep threat. Many fans will also agree the team has been missing that type of weapon since Bryant was cut from the Cowboys in 2018. One can make an argument that Michael Gallup has served as that type of receiver but it’s doubtful anyone thinks Gallup has the same type of impact on the field as Bryant did.

There is however a player in a similar mold in April’s draft. USC’s Drake London is a big-bodied receiver who is the NFL’s prototypical X receiver. He had high production in college, amassing over 2,000 yards in his three-year career, and added double-digit touchdowns. He is phenomenal in contested catch situations, can track the ball in a variety of ways, and offers some plus ability after the catch. He’s also one of the Cowboys 30 official pre-draft visitors, so the interest is there.

Measurables and Stats

Listed Height: 6-foot-5

Listed Weight: 210 pounds

Jersey Number: 15

Stats (2021): 88 receptions, 1,084 yards, 7 touchdowns

Rushing Stats (2021): 1 carry, 2 yards

Film Study Information:

Games Watched: Oregon (2020), Washington State (2021), Colorado (2021), Notre Dame (2021)

Best Game: Washington State (2021

Worst Game: Oregon (2020)

Physical Skills Evaluation:

Route Running: Fights through contact during the stem of the route. Drops his hips going into his breaks. Does a good job of giving the QB a throwing target. Finds soft spots in zones and gives the QB an open throwing window. Works back to the QB on a broken play to find a spot for a throwing window. Gives hesitation moves during the stem to gain a little separation. Has good sideline awareness, makes sure to get his feet down in bounds. See him attack the DBs blind-spot on occasion.

Blocking: Nothing to write home about, but holds his own. Capable of engaging defenders, locking out his arms, and taking them out of the play.

Contested Catch Ability: Great frame, uses it to box out defenders and highpoint the football. Reliable in double coverage. One of the best contested-catch receivers in the draft.

Story continues

Beating Press: Only displayed one release in his time at college, wasn’t forced to use many others. Will need to add more to his toolbox to have sustained success in the pros.

Long Speed: Rumored to run around 4.48, so not so by any measure but not blazing fast. Would put him in the 80th percentile for all receivers who have run the 40-yard dash. Gets to top gear quickly.

Performance Evaluation:

Separation: Able to gain adequate separation through his route running. Isn’t a strong suit, could do a better job at sinking his hips on breaks, but he does enough to get the job done.

Ball Skills: Reliable hands, won’t see many drops out of him. Goes up and high points the football.

YAC Ability: Not a threat to turn every play into a big gain, but more than capable of making a guy or two miss in the open field and gain some extra yards. Capable of lowering his shoulder, absorbing contact, and maintaining his balance. Wouldn’t expect a guy with his frame to be good after the catch, but that’s not the case with London.

Ball Tracking: Great at locating the football in flight and adjusting to the ball. Can make back shoulder and over the shoulder catches. Sticks out his hands away from his frame and brings the ball in. Fantastic concentration on the ball through traffic. Great at adjusting his body midflight.

Versatility: Not uncommon to see him lined up in the slot, or as an outside receiver. Due to body typing will most likely be used as a X receiver in the NFL.

Strengths:

Fantastic frame and he knows how to use it. Boxes out defensive backs, capable of going up and high-pointing the football in traffic or in one on one scenarios. Fights through contact during the routes stem. Fantastic at tracking the ball. Surprisingly good after the catch. Not a threat to take every catch for a touchdown, but more than capable of making a guy or two miss and turning the play into a positive one. Phenomenal at tracking the ball.

Weaknesses:

Long speed isn’t his strongest area, but he is more than capable in this department. The biggest complaint with his game is the lack of releases in his toolbox. That’s not to say he can’t add more, because he surely can; but in his time at USC he was only asked to do a speed release. He adapted hesitation moves and stutter steps during the stem, but would like to see him add more when he is around the line of scrimmage. One other note is he rarely wins by creating separation.

Fit with the Cowboys:

The Cowboys have moved away from the big bodied, X-receiver prototype since the departure of Bryant in 2018, and it’s entirely possible Dak Prescott doesn’t prefer those types of receivers. Amari Cooper’s departure clears the way for CeeDee Lamb to ascend to No. 1 receiver status, but it would be foolish for the Cowboys to move away from the NFL’s trend of collecting alpha-type receivers.

London would bring to the Cowboys what they have lacked since Bryant’s departure. A big bodied, X receiver, who can go up and high point the football; is great in contested catch scenarios, with good body control, and surprisingly good YAC ability. In fact, fans may have to look all the way back to the days of Keyshawn Johnson to find a top-shelf Dallas receiver with this type of stature.

Prospect Grade:

Route Running (15) 12.75 Beating Press (10) 8 Blocking (5) 3.5 YAC Ability (10) 8.75 Contested Catch Ability (10) 9.8 Ball Tracking (10) 9.4 Separation (10) 7 Long Speed (10) 8 Ball Skills (10) 9.5 Versatility (10) 8

Final Grade:

84.7, 2nd round player

1

1