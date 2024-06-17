Cowboys NFL Draft grades: Marist Liufau, LB, Notre Dame

The Dallas Cowboys headed into the offseason having a glaring need to improve their rushing defense and depth in a fragile linebacker room. They accomplished both of their goals in the third round with the selection of Notre Dame linebacker Marist Liufau.

Liufau does not project as a starter right away and will need to sit behind talented veterans Damone Clark and newly signed Eric Kendricks. Liufau will have a great opportunity to grow behind the two starters and could see the field as early as next season.

Possessing great length, strength, and enough agility to keep up with tight ends, Liufau should help Dallas stick their nose in the box and plug up what was a vulnerable rushing defense. Liufau does have some limitations in his technique and instincts that do run the risk of him never fully snagging a starting position, but with time and good coaching, he has the physical tools to make it.

Grade: C+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire