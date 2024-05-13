Cowboys NFL Draft grade: Marshawn Kneeland, EDGE, Western Michigan 56th overall

The Dallas Cowboys are about to enter a transition period in the coming years, given their current cap situation. They knew they needed to get younger at multiple positions. By selecting Western Michigan defensive end Marshawn Kneeland, Dallas adds much-needed depth at a position that is set for now.

Kneeland is unlikely to see the starting lineup anytime soon, given the Cowboys boast one of the league’s best duos of edge rushers in Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence, but a fresh pass rusher is always on the docket in a league that prioritizes getting to the quarterback.

A powerful rusher with good length and enough explosion to set the edge and get after the quarterback, Kneeland has time to sit and develop without much expectation in his rookie season. Given that DeMarcus Lawrence is 33 and Micah Parsons is entering a contract year, Kneeland could find himself on the field as a full time starter as soon as next year. This is good value for one of the better edge rushers in the class.

Grade: B+

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire