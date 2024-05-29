Cowboys NFL Draft grade: Cooper Beebe, IOL, Kansas State

The Dallas Cowboys continue to refuel a historically dominant offensive line draft after draft, and going into the 2024 class, they found a steal in Kansas State interior offensive lineman Cooper Beebe in the third round.

Beebe is a four-year starter with plenty of production and projects to potentially start for Dallas from year one as their center. With guards Tyler Smith and Zack Martin locked in at both guard spots, Beebe fits like a glove into the middle of a talented Dallas offensive line.

Versatile, experienced, refined, and powerful, Beebe played both guard and tackle in college and excelled in both areas. With reliability being the golden rule for this ‘all in’ approach to the Dallas Cowboys season, Beebe provides tremendous value in the third round and should walk away with the starting center job.

Grade: A

