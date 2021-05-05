Dak Prescott feeling great about injury recovery: 'I can go play in a game right now'

Dak Prescott is feeling really, really great about his recovery from last October's ankle injury. How great? If you parachuted him into an NFL game right now, he thinks he'd be good to go.

The Dallas Cowboys quarterback was answering questions during a charity event on Tuesday, and of course he got one about his progress in recovery. He gave every Cowboys fan the answer they longed to hear.

Prescott says he's ready to go

Here is video of Dak Prescott talking about how healthy he is from his injured ankle. pic.twitter.com/iUa8QjgMcr — Calvin Watkins (@calvinwatkins) May 4, 2021

"I'm close. I can go play in a game right now and in my head be very, very successful. So there is no doubt when that I need to be successful, when I need to do the things that it takes to be on the field, I'll do exactly that, and the timing will be right."

It seems like Prescott is itching to get back on the field. He told USA Today a week ago that he'd started throwing from his legs and is making progress every day.

“I’m pretty close to doing everything. I’m doing everything, to be honest with you. It may not feel exactly the way I want it to just yet. But each and every day, I take another step and I’ll feel something tomorrow I didn’t feel today. So it’s been fun.”

Though Prescott is obviously feeling very optimistic about his ankle, this is all from his perspective. The Cowboys brass is "impressed" with his rehab progress, but that's not a real indicator of whether or not he's actually ready to play in a game. The real test will come in a few months when the team begins on-field activities.

Prescott doing work in Dallas community

Prescott wouldn't have been around to answer that question on Tuesday if he wasn't out in the Dallas community doing charity work. He teamed up with the sports bar franchise Walk-On's to pass out meals with OurCalling, a local Dallas non-profit that focuses on building long term relationships with the unhoused community.

Story continues

More video of Dak Prescott handing out meals in East Dallas, doing what he can to help those in need, along with Walk-On’s and OurCalling. pic.twitter.com/Dl3n0LAGsp — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 4, 2021

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott handing out meals at Our Calling in East Dallas, to those in need.



...even this little chihuahua pup named Chico. pic.twitter.com/DDSlrW3vbk — Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) May 4, 2021

"Your community is everything. That's your support system," Prescott told Mike Leslie of WFAA. "OurCalling does an amazing job... I support them, everybody in the community needs to."

More from Yahoo Sports: