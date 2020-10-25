The Cowboys trail the Washington Football Team 22-3 at halftime.

Washington failed to score on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line on its first drive. It did end up with a safety on the Cowboys’ first drive, and then added a touchdown after the free kick.

It has been all Washington since.

Things have gone from bad to worse for the Cowboys, who began the day without their starting quarterback and four starting offensive linemen. Washington has outgained the Cowboys 252 to 108.

Washington entered the day as the only NFL team without a 60-yard rusher in a game this season. Antonio Gibson and 72 yards and a touchdown on seven carries in the first quarter and now has 94 yards and a touchdown on 11 carries.

Kyle Allen has completed 9 of 15 passes for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Terry McLaurin has a 52-yard touchdown catch and Logan Thomas a 15-yarder.

Andy Dalton has a fumble that led to a safety, and he threw a ball behind Ezekiel Elliott that was intercepted by Cole Holcomb after the Cowboys reached the Washington 12 with 39 seconds left. Dalton is 8-of-15 for 67 yards and the pick.

Holcomb has a sack, an interception, a pass defensed and three tackles.

Elliott has rushed for 43 yards on 10 carries and has not fumbled.

Cowboys do next-to-nothing right in first half, trail Washington 22-3 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk