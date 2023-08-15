Cowboys News: Zack, Zeke deal dubs, club snubbed in Ware’s HoF hub?

Monday was a big day in Cowboys Nation, with a couple of late-breaking contract developments sending two longtime stars in different directions. We’ve got details on the new deal that has Zack Martin already back in Oxnard with his team, as well as a look at when AT&T Stadium will see Ezekiel Elliott come in wearing enemy colors. But Zeke wasn’t the only back to get a new gig; the Cowboys will also get reacquainted with Dalvin Cook this season after he signed with a team who’s on the 2023 schedule.

Meanwhile, we’ll get you caught up on everything that happened Saturday when the Jaguars came to town, including an injury for a member of the linebacker corps, more questions at kicker, and the electrifying performance that proved to Deuce Vaughn that he most certainly belongs. We’re talking Tyron Smith and Michael Gallup, plus we’re getting to know the undrafted free agent who’s making a case for the team to carry five tight ends. All that, plus DeMarcus Ware’s new display in Canton seems to have a glaring omission. Today’s News and Notes, coming right up…

An offer for Cowboys fans

For the best local Austin news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to the Austin American-Statesman.

Report: Former Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott to sign with Patriots :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Elliott will head to New England on a one-year deal that could pay him up to $6 million. The two-time rushing champ suggested on social media that he will wear the No. 15 jersey, the same digits he wore at Ohio State. Elliott and the Patriots visit AT&T Stadium in Week 4.

Running mate for Aaron Rodgers: Dalvin Cook agrees to deal with New York Jets :: USA Today

Link

Cook’s new deal with Gang Green was announced shortly after news of Elliott’s signing with New England. The four-time Pro Bowl running back will sign a one-year contract worth up to $8.6 million with the Jets. Dallas can now expect to see Cook- and quarterback Rodgers- in Week 2 when the Jets come to Arlington.

BREAKING: Zack Martin to end holdout, reaches new deal with Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link

With a simple three word tweet reading, “Back to Work,” Martin announced the end of his 21-day holdout. He and the club agreed to a reworked deal that reportedly will pay the eight-time Pro Bowler $18 million-plus, fully guaranteed, in each of the next two years.

Details on negotiations between Martin, Cowboys :: Michael Gehlken

Cowboys RG Zack Martin’s holdout would not have ended today if he insisted on being compensated as the NFL’s top guard, which he is widely viewed to be. He and Cowboys resolved dispute because of willingness to find middle ground. Martin is still a bargain. Just less of one. — Michael Gehlken (@GehlkenNFL) August 14, 2023

Martin 'didn't want to play anywhere else' :: Todd Archer

Zack Martin: “I wanted to be a Cowboy. I didn’t want to play anywhere else. I’m grateful to the Jones’ family, grateful to my team and the people that helped me stay ready and get back here.” — Todd Archer (@toddarcher) August 15, 2023

Martin already with team in Oxnard :: Patrik Walker

Zack Martin is present and walking around here in Oxnard — smiling. The #Cowboys resume padded practice on Tuesday. — Patrik [No C] Walker (@VoiceOfTheStar) August 15, 2023

Tyron Smith has regained form, but can he stay healthy for the Cowboys? :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Smith hasn’t played more than 13 games in a season in seven years. And over the last three seasons combined, he’s only logged a total of 17 regular season games. But early returns in training camp indicate Smith looks more like his healthy and dominant self, playing on the left side again.

'Hard to put into words': Cowboys' Deuce Vaughn leaves everyone speechless :: Cowboys Wire

Link

“It’s a question mark coming in whenever you’re about to play your first NFL game,” Vaughn said after his Cowboys debut. But the speedy rookie showed he belongs, averaging 6.25 yards per carry and averaging 5.4 of those yards after contact. His highlights from the game proved he’s not just a hard man to find on the football field, he’s also a hard man to bring to the ground.

Postgame analysis of Cowboys/Jaguars in Preseason Week 1 :: Cowboys Wire

Rookie CB Eric Scott Jr. looking to bounce back in Seattle :: The Mothership

Link

He’s put on an out-of-this-world show in training camp, but the sixth-round draft pick came back down to Earth during Saturday’s game with a few lapses in his play, including not sealing the sideline on a run that resulted in a big gain for the Jags. “I didn’t like how anxious I was,” Scott said. “I think in the second half, things slowed down.” He’ll look to bounce back this weekend in Seattle.

John Stephens Jr mounting a charge for Cowboys' final TE roster spot :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Carrying five tight ends would seem to be unthinkable, but the UDFA out of Louisiana-Lafayette is making a compelling case. He had a strong outing versus Jacksonville; if Stephens continues to stand out in camp and can become a trustworthy target for Dak Prescott and the passing attack, he has a real shot at making the team.

Dallas Cowboys are courting trouble & a catastrophe with how they handled this spot :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Link

The kicker position is anything but settled in Dallas. Brandon Aubrey made a 29-yard field goal in Saturday’s game… but was just 2-of-3 on extra points. Shanking PATs is what got the last guy fired; the Cowboys seem to be right back where they started at the position.

Cowboys LB Malik Jefferson awaiting MRI results after foot injury :: Cowboys Wire

Link

Early word was that the 26-year-old suffered a plantar fascia injury during the third quarter of Saturday’s game. Jefferson is trying to secure a roster spot in a room that already includes Micah Parsons, Leighton Vander Esch, Damone Clark, Jabril Cox, Devin Harper, and impressive rookie DeMarvion Overshown.

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup explains reasoning behind his choice to wear No. 13 :: Dallas Morning News

Link

It’s not about luck or superstition; Gallup says he simply requested the lowest number available at the time of his signing. Gallup says that, on a team that now boasts track stars CeeDee Lamb and Brandin Cooks, “it’s all about being smart once you get into those vet years. What you can do, what you need to do. How to get out of certain situations without being just a speed guy anymore.”

Cowboys fans upset by DeMarcus Ware's Pro Football Hall of Fame display, featuring mostly Broncos memorabilia :: CBS Sports

Link

A posted photo of Ware’s display in Canton features a Broncos jersey and a helmet from Troy, despite the fact that his Cowboys career lasted longer than both of those other stops combined. The display does include a Cowboys-branded football honoring him as the franchise’s sacks leader.

Story originally appeared on Cowboys Wire