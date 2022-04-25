Cowboys News: What WR market means for CeeDee Lamb, Tony Pollard as Dallas’ Deebo?

The wide receivers are turning the NFL on its head this offseason. In this edition of News and Notes, we look at how the massive paydays being rung up by several pass-catchers could impact the Cowboys’ new WR1 twelve months from now. And while teams scramble to figure out a way to make a bid for the multidimensional services of a certain 49ers wideout, we look at how the Cowboys could perhaps DIY their own Deebo out of current running back Tony Pollard.

Also ahead, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott shares how he’s able to support a teammate going through a time of trouble, a Cowboys star makes the “most overpaid” list, and Tony Romo struggles in crunch time to come up just short on the links. All that, plus more draft previews: a look at an unorthodox selection at No. 24, a seven-round mock that features double Nittany Lions and two small-school surprises, a pair of injured prospects that could become big-time bargains, and what the analytics say about how good the Cowboys front office really is at getting value in the draft.

Could Tony Pollard be the Cowboys version of Deebo Samuel? :: Inside the Star

The Cowboys actually trading for the 49ers star is extraordinarily unlikely. Finances aside, there’s actually no reason Dallas couldn’t turn Tony Pollard into a very similar weapon. He’s in the top 10 of players with the most all-purpose yards since 2020; if the coaching staff were to start feeding him accordingly, it’s not out of the realm of possibility.

Cowboys should prepare for CeeDee Lamb holdout after recent WR activity :: The Landry Hat

With the explosion in wide receiver deals this offseason, it’s already worth noting that next year, Lamb will find himself in the same position that Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown, and Terry McLaurin- all drafted a year ahead of Lamb- are in right now. That could mean Lamb staying away from the team until he, too, gets a big-money deal of his own.

Dak Prescott on Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph: Best I can do is be a brother, teammate :: Dallas Morning News

The Cowboys quarterback has confirmed that Kelvin Joseph has been participating in the team’s voluntary workouts. “He’s been in the building,” Prescott said of the cornerback who’s been tied as a witness to a Dallas homicide last month. “A situation like that, none of us can put ourselves in his shoes or know what to do, honestly.” Prescott pledged his support to Joseph as a brother and a teammate.

2 injured but elite prospects the Dallas Cowboys could target in the Draft :: Sport DFW

It’s a time-honored tradition in Dallas: draft a player with injury concerns, get him at a discount, then wait for him to return to full health. It worked (to varying degrees) with Sean Lee, Bruce Carter, and Jaylon Smith. Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams and Michigan edge rusher David Ojabo are names to watch this year when the Cowboys are on the clock; either could be the team’s next fixer-upper project.

Daniel Jeremiah makes No. 24 overall pick for Cowboys |'NFL Mock Draft Live' :: NFL.com

The network personalities did their own mock draft, and Jeremiah recalls the year Dallas surprised everyone by taking Travis Frederick in the first round. He thinks they try a similar strategy this year, hitching their wagon to a lineman that no one sees coming this early. Houston defensive tackle Logan Hall is his pick to “punch up” the Cowboys’ pass rush.

NFL draft: Which teams have gotten the best value since 2012? We rank all 32 :: ESPN

Cowboys fans have found plenty to be disappointed about in recent years, but the truth is, they do typically draft very well. Looking at the past decade and creating a new analytics metric, Dallas quantitatively has the fourth-best track record of drafting the most valuable players relative to where they were picked. That means they get it right with Dak Prescotts more often than they get it wrong with Morris Claibornes.

Dallas Cowboys 2022 mock draft: Another Penn State standout :: The Draft Network

In this seven-round mock, the Cowboys take their first two picks from Happy Valley. Ryan Fowler has Dallas taking a safety in the first round (!) with Penn State’s Jaquan Brisker, and then going back in the second to nab edge rusher Arnold Ebiketie. They go with a small-school linebacker in the third round, take tight end prospect Jelani Woods in the fourth, and don’t address wide receiver until the fifth round, when they select Justyn Ross from Clemson. If he hits, he’ll show top receiver traits; his skillset makes it a risk worth taking. Also look for a possible running back of the future out of the FCS with Pick No. 176.

Most overpaid and underpaid players in the NFL :: The 33rd Team

Cowboys fans won’t be shocked at the name listed first in the “Overpaid” portion of this piece. Ezekiel Elliott hasn’t led the league in any rushing category since signing the 2019 contract that made him the highest-paid running back in the NFL at the time. (He’s still in the top three.) He’s still among the best ball-carriers in the league, but the price tag he carries is just too high, considering his contributions.

Tony Romo fumbles in playoff at ClubCorp Classic; Scott Parel wins Champions event :: Dallas Morning News

There was no late Romo magic on this Sunday. With one regulation hole to play, he held a two-stroke lead over Mardy Fish, a 40-year-old retired tennis professional. But Romo’s second shot on 18 rolled down the bank and into a pond. Fish’s birdie tied the point total and forced a playoff. Romo again found the water, leading to a bogey. Fish, the current U.S. Davis Cup captain, came away with the win.

