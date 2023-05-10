Cowboys News: Worst front office mistakes, where to play Tyler Smith, Zeke to Tampa?

Rumors of the Buccaneers’ possible interest in ex-Cowboy Ezekiel Elliott are swirling once again, and the fit actually makes sense. Elliott’s name also came up- more than once- in one outlet’s reader survey of the biggest blunders made by the Dallas front office over the past 10 years; see which move fans hated most. And could they have made another one this offseason by overreacting to last season’s playoff loss?

Elsewhere, we try to forecast where Tyler Smith will line up this year, we explore how Dallas’s young playmakers are giving them an edge, and we check out a speedy display put on by two unlikely Cowboys going up against one of the league’s fastest players. We’re looking ahead to the 2023 schedule release, and we’re diving into the list of opponents to see how the Cowboys’ strength of schedule shapes up. All that, plus Peter King’s power rankings, country music’s biggest night comes to The Star, and two former Cowboys with a history of making waves are launching a new beach football league. News and Notes, coming your way…

Where will Cowboys use Tyler Smith? 'Just tell me where to go, and I'll go' :: ESPN

Guard or tackle, last year’s first-round draft pick couldn’t care less. “I’m like, ‘Just tell me where to go, and I’ll go,'” Smith said. “I’m ready to go wherever I can to contribute. I’m just ready to keep improving.” This offseason, several members of the organization have said the preference is for Smith to remain at tackle, but much will depend on Tyron Smith’s health and Terence Steele’s recovery.

WATCH: Cowboys' Micah Parsons and Deuce Vaughn in speed drill with Ja'Marr Chase :: Cowboys Wire

The defensive star and the speedy rookie running back have been working out in Austin, Tex., alongside the Bengals receiver. In a short clip posted to his Instagram Stories, the 250-pound Parsons not only holds his own in a shuttle speed drill, he actually wins. Vaughn’s touted quickness is on full display, too; he goes step-for-step with one of the fastest receivers in the league.

Rumors resurfacing tying Ezekiel Elliott to the Buccaneers :: Bucs Nation

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler tweeted Tuesday that the Buccaneers “could be an option” for Elliott as a possible backup to Rachaad White. “The problem could be the money,” Fowler added. “Bucs probably wouldn’t want to spend all that much.” With Leonard Fournette missing from the Tampa Bay locker room, it does seem like there’s a need. And Elliott’s former running backs coach, Skip Peete, is now on the Tampa Bay staff…

Cowboys to learn 2023 regular-season schedule on Thursday :: Cowboys Wire

The Cowboys and the rest of the league will learn their full 18-week schedule on Thursday. Some game details will be leaked starting Wednesday morning, including the International Series, the first “Black Friday” game, and select individual matchups.

How difficult is the Cowboys’ schedule for the upcoming season compared to the rest of the NFL? :: Fort Worth Star-Telegram

The NFL’s research department has calculated that the Cowboys are tied with the Giants and Patriots for what will be the third-hardest strength of schedule in the league this season. The Dolphins play the second-toughest slate, while the Eagles are facing the hardest 2023 schedule of any team.

FMIA: Peter King’s offseason power rankings; Carolina and Green Bay’s QB strategies :: ProFootballTalk

He knows it’s early, but King pegs the Cowboys as the league’s 10th-best team prior to getting an up-close-and-personal look at training camp. “They’ve won 24 regular-season games in the last two years” he writes, “then scored 36 points in eight quarters in two playoff losses to the Niners. Dak Prescott’s got to do something about that, now.” His top nine, in order: Philadelphia, Kansas City, Cincinnati, San Francisco, Buffalo, Detroit, Baltimore, Miami, and the New York Jets.

Interesting metric lauds Cowboys' combination of youth, success :: Cowboys Wire

Snap-weighted age goes beyond players’ birthdays. (You’re not really fielding a “young” team if the young guys don’t actually play.) Players who contribute the most count the most, and those buried on the depth chart count little. With an SWA of 25.9 years, the Cowboys were the eighth-youngest team in the NFL in 2022. That bodes well for the future; only three of last year’s playoff teams were younger, and the Eagles ranked as the league’s 11th-oldest team.

Cowboys draft 2023: Dallas was reportedly ‘closely watching’ Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes :: Blogging the Boys

While the last-minute drama in the war room seemed to be a decision between Mazi Smith and offensive lineman Matthew Bergeron, the Cowboys were reportedly monitoring the Mississippi State prospect earlier in the first round. But Forbes was grabbed by Washington with the 16th pick, and Dallas waited until the sixth round to call for cornerback help.

What we learned about every NFC team this NFL offseason :: The Ringer

There’s a case to be made that the Cowboys overreacted badly to their divisional playoff loss to the 49ers. They went 12-5, had the NFC’s third-best point differential, and actually turned the ball over at a rate below the league average; the San Francisco game was one bad outing, on the road, after a short week, against the best defense in the NFL. Now they’ve made a huge change at offensive play-caller that could backfire.

Sturm: The Cowboys front office’s 5 biggest mistakes of the past decade :: The Athletic

A poll of over 1,000 readers weighed in on the worst front-office moves of the past 10 years. The $90 million contract extension they gave Elliott in 2019 won the vote, just barely beating out the 2022 trade that sent Amari Cooper out of town for a fifth-round pick. Keeping Jason Garrett too long placed third; drafting Taco Charlton over T.J. Watt in 2017 and spending a No. 4 pick on a running back (Elliott again) the year prior rounded out the top five.

Former Cowboys T.O., Pacman Jones launching pro football played on ... sand :: SI.com

The former Cowboys teammates always knew how to make waves. Now both are among a group of NFL players launching the Beach Football League. It will be tackle football played on sand, with an inaugural game set for February 2024 in “a surprise location.”

ACM: Limited tickets; Emmitt & Dak's role :: The Mothership

The 12,000-seat Ford Center at The Star in Frisco will play host to the 58th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards on Thursday. Emmitt Smith and Dak Prescott will serve as two of the night’s presenters, while the show promises appearances and performances by some of country music’s biggest names. Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton will co-host; Parton will perform a single from her new rock album as the night’s grand finale.

