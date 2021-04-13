Cowboys News: Why Cowboys passed on vet FA corners, Pitts talks Jerry, elite draft strategy

For the Dallas Cowboys in the 2021 NFL draft, a lot of decisions will have to be made that could decide where the team ends up when the upcoming season is said and done. Florida tight end Kyle Pitts responded to team owner Jerry Jones being “infatuated” with his game, honored by his words.

Could Dallas trade up for Pitts? What are the dream plans for Jones in the draft? There is a lot to be ironed out before April 29 and Caleb Farley could be moving back up the boards after optimism regarding his back procedure. After letting former Pro Bowl corners pass them by, Dallas will likely look to find a corner to play alongside Trevon Diggs in his sophomore season.

The Dallas Cowboys need cornerbacks. So why did they turn down two proven veterans? :: Star Telegram

Link After a disappointing season for the defense, there was a chance that Dallas would look to solve their issues by signing a veteran cornerback in free agency. Among the names were Malcolm Butler and A.J. Bouye, who are both signed with other teams for 2021 and beyond. Clarence Hill, Jr. discusses why the Cowboys decided to sit back during their contract discussions and how this will lead to the inevitable decision of picking a cornerback at No. 10. --CB

ESPN: Fit for Pitts, moving around and the Cowboys plans for the 2021 draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link With the 2021 NFL Draft coming in less than a month, Dallas could be in line to make some big trades on draft day. ESPN's Marcus Spears and Todd Archer both weighed in on the potential moves Dallas could make, including going for Pitts. Would trading up for Pitts be the right decision? Will Dallas trade their abundance of late-round picks to move up on Day 2? Click the link for all the details on "Trader Jerry" and his potential arrival. --CB

Kyle Pitts says “it’s an honor” for Jerry Jones to be “infatuated” with him :: NBC Sports

Link Jerry Jones made waves in the sports world, saying he is "infatuated" with Pitts as a prospect. With Dallas potentially eyeing him in a trade-up, the hype has grown to surround a high-powered offense with another piece. Pitts was on the Rich Eisen Show on Monday and spoke highly of Jones, saying "it's an honor" after hearing what he said and is excited about the potential of joining Dak Prescott and co. in Dallas. --CB

Story continues

BPAPN Draft Strategy: How Cowboys can ultimately be successful :: Cowboys Wire

Link People who say draft the best player regardless of position are wrong. People who say draft your biggest need are wrong. Here's how to get it right.

Caleb Farley to be good for regular season, hope to be drafted in 1st round :: Cowboys Wire

Link After it was announced that Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley would be undergoing back surgery, questions surrounded his status for the 2021 season and his draft stock began to fall. Peter King of NBC Sports talked to the Virginia product and gave some positivity regarding his status, expecting him to be cleared for playing this season. Our own Todd Brock gives all the details on this news. -- CB

NFL.com’s ideal first two picks for each team may not be ideal for the Cowboys :: Cowboys Wire

Link NFL.com released their best first two picks for the Cowboys in the 2021 NFL Draft. For their picks, it includes taking Alabama cornerback Patrick Surtain II at No. 10 which seems like a no-brainer for Dallas if he is on the board. Their second-round pick for Dallas is Michigan offensive tackle Jalen Mayfield, which begs the question: is this the ideal fit? Dave Halprin discusses the potential pick and why he might not be the best pick at No. 44. --CB

Roster Reset: Snap Decisions On Special Teams :: The Mothership

Link After bringing back a generally familiar group in the special teams unit, the Cowboys have replaced their kicker, long snapper, and punter in the last two years. This includes the recent departure of 16-year starter L.P. Ladouceur with the signing of two-time Pro Bowler Jake McQuaide. With the changes in the special teams unit, coordinator John Fassel will have a clean slate to work with after putting together the room he wants. Time will tell if the moves will pay off. --CB

Cowboys perfect 2021 NFL Draft plan: Infuse the defense with rocket fuel, tighten a loose screw on offense :: CBS Sports

Link The 2021 NFL Draft is in just over two weeks and Dallas's plan for their picks could decide their success during the 2021 season. Patrik Walker puts together his perfect plan for the Cowboys and how they can make it an A+ Draft. His five-point plan includes being smart with potential trades and making sure the defense isn't the only thing getting help in the draft. Read to see all the details and why the Cowboys should "R-E-L-A-X." --CB

3 trade backs in 1st round land Cowboys 7 top-100 picks in latest mock draft :: Cowboys Wire

Link The latest 7-round mock draft sees Dallas getting good compensation for teams looking to move for quarterbacks and then a top but falling WR.

1

1