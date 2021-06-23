Cowboys News: Where Dak ranks, what Wilson intends, who Gregory loves

Randy Gregory reminded everyone of his talent in 2020, albeit on a limited snap count. Although he’s entering a contract year, the former second-round pick can’t deny his affection for the Cowboys organization who has stuck by him. Donovan Wilson ascended to the top of the Cowboy’s safety depth chart last year. Now, as he enters the season as a starter, he wants to take his game to the next level.

Dak Prescott was on pace to re-write the record books before his season-ending ankle injury in 2020. Despite playing less than five full games, Pro Football Focus named him the 50th-best player in the NFL heading into the 2021 season. Five Cowboys who need huge seasons, how the defense only needs to be in the middle of the pack, Osa Odighizuwa as an edge rusher option, and more are covered in this edition of the news and notes.

Five Dallas Cowboys who need to have a big season in 2021 :: Blogging The Boys

Link After a disappointing 6-10 campaign in 2020, the Dallas Cowboys will need a plethora of players to step elevate their game if they are to return to the playoffs for the first time in three years. RJ Ochoa names Dak Prescott, Amari Cooper, Tyron Smith, La'el Collins, and Trevon Diggs as the five players who need to do that the most.

Donovan Wilson Looking to Elevate His Game in 2021 :: Inside The Star

Link Donovan Wilson was one of the few bright spots on the Cowboy's defense in 2020. Now, with a year of experience under his belt, he's looking to take his game to newer heights.

Mailbag: Top-10 Defense? Edge Rusher Option? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link The Cowboys were ranked 31st against the run and 28th in points allowed in 2020. Will the addition of Dan Quinn make it an elite unit? And does third-round defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa have the skill set to slide outside and come off the edge? David Helman and Jonny Auping of DallasCowboys.com discuss those topics in detail in this piece.

Randy Gregory makes it clear that he loves playing for the Cowboys as he enters a contract year :: Blogging The Boys

Link Randy Gregory was a welcomed sight to the Cowboy's defense last season after missing the entire 2019 campaign. Although he's had some hardships since entering the NFL in 2015, he hasn't let that affect his love for the Cowboys organization.

In all honesty, the Cowboys defense just needs to be serviceable :: The Landry Hat

Link Kenneth Wilson of the Landry Hat breaks down how the Cowboy's defense wasn't far from being serviceable in 2020 and explains how that's all they need to be in 2021 to be a successful team.

Cowboys QB Ben DiNucci says first start 'wasn't me;' history says he may be right :: Cowboys Wire

Link Ben DiNucci wasn't supposed to see the field as a seventh-round pick in 2020. However, injuries and poor play at the quarterback position allowed him to show his worth. He barely completed 50 percent of his 43 attempts but doesn't believe that was an indication of what his talent is. Our very own Todd Brock breaks down why there's truth to DiNucci's thoughts.

Role Call: Can Sprinkle Capitalize On Experience? :: Dallas Cowboys

Link Jeremy Sprinkle spent his first four seasons with the Washington Football Team primarily as a blocking tight end, similar to the role that Blake Bell had in Dallas last season. Kyle Youmans dives into whether or not he can resume that role with the Cowboys in 2021.

The possibility of the Dallas Cowboys wearing throwback helmets in 2021 continues to have life :: Blogging The Boys

Link The NFL hasn't used throwback uniforms for about a decade. The league is considering changing the rule, and a fan of the Denver Broncos has reignited that possible change.

Dak Prescott: Returning OL stars 'most important' to Cowboys' success :: Cowboys Wire

Link The return of Dak Prescott is huge for the Dallas Cowboys. However, the former Offensive Rookie of the Year believes Tyron Smith, Zack Martin, and La'el Collins getting back on the field is more important.

PFF: Cowboys' Dak Prescott ranked 50th-best player for 2021 :: Cowboys Wire

Link Despite only playing four full games in 2020, Pro Football Focus names Dak Prescott as the 50th-best player heading into 2021.

