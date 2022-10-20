Cowboys News: Welcome back, Dak, where Dallas ranks in several categories

Things are in full swing for Week 7. The link dump takes readers on a trip through national and local media as quarterback Dak Prescott returns to command of the Dallas Cowboys’ starship. What awaits the running game as a result of teams now having to respect the downfield passing game again? What else will be different about how the club functions? ESPNs Todd Archer has some ideas.

On the video circuit, The Volume’s Voch Lombardi checks in a preview of what the defense will do to slow down a surprisingly potent Detroit Lions offense, and Law Nation features on a NFC East roundtable panel to discuss the best division in football. A slew of rankings from fantasy positional, OL and strength of schedule to wins above replacement for injuries are on deck, as well as trade deadline discussions. All in the latest edition of news and notes.

Prescott runs with 1s, Cowboys-Lions initial Week 7 injury report released :: Cowboys Wire

While the Cowboys are getting healthy, the Lions are coming off a bye with a very long list of DNPs and limited participants.

Cowboys' Elliott, Pollard look to feast against Lions' last-place run D, no matter who's under center :: Cowboys Wire

A look at how the Dallas running game has progressed in 2022 and what lies ahead in their Week 7 matchup with Detroit.

With Dak Prescott, what will -- and won't -- change for Cowboys' offense? :: ESPN

Among other things, the basic floor of the conversation.

Everything changes, because Prescott can do more than Rush. Despite the calls from certain segments of the fan base or national media types wishing for drama, there was no quarterback controversy and there never was going to be. Even owner and general manager Jerry Jones’ comments that he hoped there would be a controversy were about the team winning games without Prescott. This was not 2016, when Prescott took over for an injured Tony Romo. After losing the opener, the Cowboys won 11 straight games that season. They failed only once to score at least 24 points during that winning streak. Under Rush, the Cowboys topped 24 points only once, scoring 25 against the Washington Commanders.

Lions-Cowboys Preview: How Micah Parsons & Dallas beat Jared Goff & Detroit :: Voch Lombardi Live

NFL trade deadline 2022: Early buzz, rumors, teams that could deal :: ESPN plus

Tiny tidbit about who could be on the way out of Dallas:

NFL Week 7 Power Rankings: Green Bay Packers tumble out of the top five, New York Jets on the rise :: Pro Football Focus

A look at various ratings for NFL teams, including Week 5/Week 6 strength of schedules, effect of injuries, fourth-down decision making, efficiency and MVP worthiness.

NFL Week 7 Positional Fantasy Football Rankings :: PFF

Dak ranks eighth among QBs for his return game against Detroit.

Bills Rule with Rare Offense/Defense DVOA Combo :: Football Outsiders +

The headline is Buffalo and right behind them is Philadelphia, but Dallas is fourth. The Bills and Eagles are the only teams with strong offenses and defenses at the moment. The Cowboys are mid on offense, but near the top in defense and that propels them. The moved ahead of Tampa, SF and KC despite their loss to the Eagles.

NFL OL Power Rankings 2022: Rams and Cardinals Lose Starters, Plus Patriots’ Options With Isaiah Wynn :: Pro Football Network

Cowboys are in Tier 2. See who they sit with and behind.

2022 NFL trade deadline: 3 players the Dallas Cowboys should consider trading for :: Blogging The Boys

A wideout, DT and a pass-rushing linebacker in Roquan Smith.

Anytime you have a chance to add a Pro Bowl player to your roster who would immediately upgrade the team you have to at least consider it, right? Well, that’s the case with the Bears disgruntled LB Roquan Smith. He’s without a doubt one the best linebackers in the league and would be an upgrade over Leighton Vander Esch and Anthony Barr from Day 1. Facilitating this trade though would be a little trickier than the others previously mentioned. Not only would the Cowboys have to give up at least a Day 2 pick next year in the 2023 NFL Draft, but they’d also have to sign him to a long-term extension that would likely make him one of the higher-paid LBs in the league.

NFC EAST SUPERFRIENDS UNITE! | NFC EAST ROUNDTABLE Week 7 | Law Nation

